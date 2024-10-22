'No Quit!' Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey, Rest of Rebels Not Giving Up On 2024 Season
The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels have suffered a pair of heart-wrenching losses in the early portions of SEC play, but the team hasn't given up hope on the 2024 season just yet, according to defensive end Jared Ivey.
Ivey was made available to the media on Tuesday where he discussed how the Rebels were able to move on from their difficult overtime loss to LSU and shift into bye week mode before playing Oklahoma this Saturday.
"We put the game to bed and moved on to our install for Oklahoma and what we wanted to get better at," Ivey said. "All the small stuff we needed to focus on going into the bye week. Obviously, games like that hurt, but you've got to move on to the next game."
Ole Miss has a transfer-heavy roster, and it's always interesting to see how units like that handle adversity in a given season. The Rebels still have hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff, but with the margin for error so slim, have attitudes soured inside the Manning Center?
Ivey doesn't believe so. He thinks that the team is still bought-in, and a lot of that owes to the work that they put in during the offseason.
"We've been together and doing this thing for seven, eight months now," Ivey said. "There is no quit on my brother."
So far this season, Ivey has accumulated 18 total tackles (11 solo), five tackles for loss and five sacks as the Rebels sit with a record of 5-2 (1-2 SEC). He is part of a defensive line that received a facelift this offseason with the additions of transfers like tackle Walter Nolen and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.
As a defense, Ole Miss is only allowing 2.0 yards per carry so far in 2024.
Kickoff for Ivey and the Rebels will come early on Saturday as they host the Oklahoma Sooners at 11 a.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.
