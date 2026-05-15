2 Ways Ole Miss Can Win the SEC Championship Next Season

As the 2026 season approaches, the Ole Miss Rebels appear to have all the pieces necessary to make a legitimate run at an SEC Championship under head coach Pete Golding.

Between returning production on both sides of the ball, another strong transfer portal class, and growing experience in big-game situations, Ole Miss enters the year with some of the highest expectations in program history.

After reaching the College Football Playoff last season, the Rebels now look poised to take the next step and establish themselves as one of the top teams in the SEC.

Rely On Elite QB/RB Duo

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) hands the ball off to running back Kewan Lacy (5) during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss will likley lean heavily on running back Kewan Lacy throughout the 2026 season as the Rebels look to establish a more balanced and physical offense.

Lacy led all Power Four rushers with 24 rushing touchdowns during the 2025 season and is widely viewed as one of the top running back talents in college football entering 2026

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will also play a major role in Ole Miss’ SEC title hopes after emerging as one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in college football last season.

Chambliss accounted for over 3,500 total yards and 35 total touchdowns in 2025, showcasing both his elite ability to push the ball downfield and create plays with his legs.

Makhi Frazier, a transfer running back from Michigan State, will also play a key role in Ole Miss’ offensive success, giving the Rebels valuable depth in the backfield. His presence should help keep Kewan Lacy fresh throughout a grueling SEC schedule

Frazier is a talented addition to the Ole Miss backfield after transferring from Michigan State, where he rushed for over 500 yards and two touchdowns in 2025, including a 100-yard performance against Michigan.

The Run Defense Must Improve for Ole Miss in 2026

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rebels struggled against the run game in 2025, allowing 2,236 rushing yards on the season, the second-most in the SEC, a weakness that proved costly against many top conference opponents.

Senior linebacker Suntarine Perkins will be the main factor in slowing down the run game, anchoring the middle of the defense and being a vocal leader for the linebacker group in 2026.

Defensive tackle Will Echoles should play a big role in slowing down the run as well. Echoles stands 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds. In 2025, he recorded 32 solo tackles and five sacks for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss added key defensive reinforcements through the transfer portal in defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis from Colorado and linebacker Blake Purchase from Oregon.

If the run defense holds up in 2026, Ole Miss will have a real shot at an SEC Championship. The pieces are in place for the Rebels to compete with anyone in the conference.

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