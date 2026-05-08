Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Louisville on Ole Miss’ 2026 Schedule

The neutral site game between Louisville and Ole Miss will not be a walk in the park win for either team.

ESPN has a “Way too early top 25 rankings” having the Rebels at No. 9 and Louisville at No. 21.

True momentum builder win

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety Wydett Williams Jr. (16) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Neither Ole Miss nor Louisville can afford a loss, especially in week one. Ole Miss plays one of the hardest SEC schedules in 2026, traveling to Nashville to face the recent 10-win Commodores, Austin to face Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns, and Gainesville, Florida, where Jon Surmall is waiting for his revenge from the 45-10 loss he experienced twice versus Ole Miss as Tulane head coach.

Louisville has a super tough schedule too, starting off with Ole Miss, a week on who finished No. 3 in 2025. Louisville welcomes SMU to town, a team they haven’t beaten since the Mustangs joined the ACC in 2024. Louisville travels to Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Kentucky, all opponents worthy of beating the Cardinals, especially on the road.

Make or break situations for both teams

The key factor in this game is going to be the Rebels' offensive line versus the Louisville defensive line. Both elite cores on opposite sides of the ball, starting edge rusher Clev Lubin had 8.5 sacks in 2025 with 13.5 TFL, while Ole Miss has returning starters Brycen Sanders (Center), Patrick Kutas (Guard), and Delano Townsend (Guard). This core gave up 1.27 sacks a game, while the Cardinal core averaged 0.65 sacks a game.

A great game from Lubin and the Cardinals' core could mean limited play range for the Rebels. If Lubin pressures Trinidad Chambliss heavily all game, Ole Miss is going to turn to star running back Kewan Lacy. If the Rebel O-Line can shut down the front of Louisville, they can then step away from the run plays and start implementing play-action.

On the offensive side of Louisville, they are going against a very solid front in the Rebels' D-Line. Kam Franklin, Will Echoles, and Jamarious Brown on top of transfers Jehim Oatis and Jordan Renuad. This Ole Miss core is going to be a problem for a Louisville team that only has one true starter returning.

Left guard Lance Robinson is a veteran presence who started 13 games for the Cardinals in 2025, allowing just one sack. The rest of the Cardinals' O-Line is up in air alongside their quarterback situation for this upcoming fall. The Rebels having an established core on both offense and defense puts them a step ahead of the Cardinals in preparation for this Week 1 matchup.

The only question mark in the 2026 Ole Miss defense is the secondary. The Rebels welcomed five new defensive back transfers this winter, replacing starter Wydett Williams. Returning players from the core include Antonio Kite and cornerbacks Jaylon Braxton. This core allowed just under 200 yards passing a game and racked up nine interceptions.

The Louisville wide receiver core is a good one, but unproven. In 2025 their WR1 Chris Bell had 917 yards on 72 catches scoring six times. Bell was drafted by the Dolphins in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft leaving the core empty and with something to prove. For an Ole Miss secondary who was pretty up and down last season, a young wide receiver core and an unproven quarterback is a great recipe for success for the DB core.

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