3 Ole Miss Football Records That Could Be Broken Next Season

In the fall of 2025, star running back Kewan Lacy broke the all-time Ole Miss touchdown record, passing Quishon Judkins.

In 2026, the Rebels are bringing back Lacy and other star offensive pieces, ready to break and set more records.

Which Ole Miss records could be broken next season?

Another CFP Run?

Ole Miss and Miami fans fill the stadium during the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another record the Rebels made last season was making the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. Not only did Ole Miss make it, but they have the record for the second-biggest CFP win in history, beating Tulane by 31 at home in the first round, alongside winning 11 regular-season games for the first time in program history.

The Rebels making it back to the CFP would be a record in itself, but Ole Miss has never won 12 regular-season games before. Last season, the squad went 11-1, punching their ticket to the CFP. Though the Rebels have gone undefeated before, they have never had a 12-win regular season.

Elite Quarterback Play And A New Passing Leader?

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) signals a first down after his run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss over the past two decades has had some great quarterback play, including guys like Chad Kelly, Matt Corral and Jaxson Dart. In 2024, Dart, his last season with the Rebels, tossed for 4,279 yards, passing Chad Kelly's record. Trinidad Chambliss in 2025, played two fewer games than Dart did in 2024 and still threw for 3,979 yards.

In 2026, expect Chambliss to come close to the Jaxson Dart record as the new offensive coordinator, John Baker, ran an "air raid" type offense at ECU, and Chambliss has guys like Deuce Alexander, Caleb Odom and Darrell Gill Jr. to toss the rock to. Last fall, Chambliss rushed for 527 yards, the third-most in Rebels history. Expect a bigger number this upcoming fall with a full season of play ahead.

Can Lacy Break His Own Record?

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) scores on a 73-yard touchdown run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned, Kewan Lacy broke Quishon Judkins' touchdown record in 2025. The sophomore rushed in the zone 24 times last year, beating the Judkins record by eight scores. Lacy was super close to having the single-season SEC record held by Derrick Henry when he scored 28 times for Alabama in 2015.

After the huge year Lacy just had, expect another monster season in the back field from him as he is hungry to break his own record and possibly go for gold and beat the Derrick Henry all-time SEC record.

On top of the touchdown record Lacy tied, the Ole Miss single-season rushing record, having 1,567 yards on the ground. This record hasn't been touched since Quinshon Judkins did it in 2022. Them having the exact amount of yards is a rare sight to see. Lacy this fall will have the chance to break his and Judkins rush record. An individual Ole Miss player has never had more than 144 points by themselves other than kickers, and Lacy scored 144 points for the Rebels alone in 2025.

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