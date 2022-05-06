2022 Ole Miss Linebacker Jaron Willis Agrees to New NIL Deal

A new Rebel signed an NIL deal before his freshman year.

A 2022 Ole Miss football recruit is already taking advantage of NIL.

Ole Miss linebacker Jaron Willis announced on Thursday that he has agreed to a new NIL partnership. Willis has partnered with Loyalty Above All for NIL opportunities.

Jaron Willis Jaron Willis Jaron Willis

Loyalty Above All is partnered mainly with college football players, but also has agreements with players in the NFL, including Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins.

In the 2022 recruitment class, Willis is ranked as the No. 19 edge and the No. 20 prospect in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports.

Willis is also the No. 95 prospect in the SI99 from SI All-American.

The 6-2, 235-pound linebacker out of Leesburg, Ga., was originally committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets but flipped to Ole Miss on singing day back in December.

This is Willis' scouting report from SI All-American's John Garcia and Bryan Driskell.

Willis is a unique player that could end up skyrocketing up these rankings before all is said and done. He’s the perfect modern day linebacker projection in build and skill set. He possesses the length, explosiveness, speed and coverage skills to thrive in space. He has the short-area power and strength to play inside and thrive against the run. Willis is listed at just 215 pounds, but the Georgia Tech commit can take two steps and explode his hips through a ball carrier. What makes him unique is his ability in space. Willis is a force against perimeter run and perimeter screen throws and his burst off the edge as a blitzer adds yet another weapon to his arsenal.

The four-star linebacker is currently ranked as the third-best player in the 2022 Ole Miss recruitment class.

@JaronWillis4 Jaron Willis Jaron Willis Jaron Willis

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.