2023 Under Armour All-American Game Primer: Who, What and How to Watch

The Ole Miss Rebels recruiting class is not yet a finished product, but the program has two signees participating in the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday.

Both of the Rebels' prospects who are playing in the game in Orlando hail from the Magnolia State, and both provided a strong boost to the class in the early signing period.

Here is who, what and how to watch as the game unfolds.

Who and What to Watch From Rebels Prospects

LB Suntarine Perkins

Perkins is the current crown jewel of Lane Kiffin's recruiting class, and after a late push from the Alabama Crimson Tide, the two-way high school player signed with the Rebels following his team winning a state championship in Mississippi. Perkins will represent the Rebels on Team Phantom.

WR Ayden Williams

Also out of the prep ranks in Mississippi, Williams and Perkins reportedly remained in communication with one another throughout the recruiting process, and both decided to sign with Ole Miss. Like Perkins, Williams will represent his new program on Team Phantom.

How to Watch

Game Information: Under Armour All-American Game

Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN

