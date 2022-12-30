Skip to main content

2023 Ole Miss Signee Ayden Williams Opens Up About Recruitment During Under Armor Camp

2023 receiver Ayden Williams talked about his decision to sign with the Ole Miss Rebels.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ORLANDO, Fla. -- While 2023 receiver Ayden Willaims was committed to the Ole Miss Rebels going into early signing day, the LSU Tigers made a serious last-minute run for the talented wideout out of Mississippi.

While at the Under Armor Camp this week in Orlando, SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. caught up with a few other Ole Miss signees and talked to Williams about his recruitment and the late push from LSU.

"[LSU] definitely made a real run," Williams said. "I went to Louisiana a couple of times on visits to get a feel for the campus, the culture, and the players over there. [LSU] was a real thing at one point."

The Ridgeland, Miss., native continued about why he ultimately decided to stay in his home state.

"I just felt like a priority [at Ole Miss]," Williams said. "Some schools have a tendency to take care of their in-state kids and I just felt like I would get the best development from Ole Miss."

Williams, the No. 2 recruit in the state of Mississippi, also opened up about his relationship with fellow 2023 signee Suntarine Perkins, the No. 1 recruit in the Magnolia State this year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Yeah me and [Perkins] are trying to turn the whole thing around," Williams said. "That's my guy, Perk is a dog. We've got a great relationship, we played in the Mississippi-Alabama game together."

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

AydenWilliams_Interview
Recruiting

2023 Ole Miss Signee Ayden Williams Opens Up About Recruitment During Under Armor Camp

By Ben King
Luke Altmyer
Football

Ex Rebels QB Luke Altmyer Commits to Illinois

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19692448
Football

Texas Tech LB Dimitri Moore States Lane Kiffin's Accusations 'False' Following Texas Bowl

By John Macon Gillespie
Suntarine Perkins
Football

Ole Miss Signee Suntarine Perkins Details Recruitment, Signing With Rebels

By John Macon Gillespie
OleMiss_TexasBowl2
Football

Notebook: Reviewing Ole Miss' 42-25 Loss to Texas Tech

By Ben King
USATSI_19690534
Football

Texas Tech Player May Have Used Racial Slur Against Ole Miss Offensive Lineman

By The Grove Report Staff
OleMiss_TexasBowl
Football

Ole Miss Ends The Year With Poor Performance in Texas Bowl

By Ben King
USATSI_19692247
Football

Late-Season Collapse Sets Up Important 2023 Season For Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie