2023 Ole Miss Signee Ayden Williams Opens Up About Recruitment During Under Armor Camp

ORLANDO, Fla. -- While 2023 receiver Ayden Willaims was committed to the Ole Miss Rebels going into early signing day, the LSU Tigers made a serious last-minute run for the talented wideout out of Mississippi.

While at the Under Armor Camp this week in Orlando, SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. caught up with a few other Ole Miss signees and talked to Williams about his recruitment and the late push from LSU.

"[LSU] definitely made a real run," Williams said. "I went to Louisiana a couple of times on visits to get a feel for the campus, the culture, and the players over there. [LSU] was a real thing at one point."



The Ridgeland, Miss., native continued about why he ultimately decided to stay in his home state.

"I just felt like a priority [at Ole Miss]," Williams said. "Some schools have a tendency to take care of their in-state kids and I just felt like I would get the best development from Ole Miss."

Williams, the No. 2 recruit in the state of Mississippi, also opened up about his relationship with fellow 2023 signee Suntarine Perkins, the No. 1 recruit in the Magnolia State this year.

"Yeah me and [Perkins] are trying to turn the whole thing around," Williams said. "That's my guy, Perk is a dog. We've got a great relationship, we played in the Mississippi-Alabama game together."

