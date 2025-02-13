2025 Position Preview: Ole Miss Football Offensive Line
The Ole Miss Rebels offensive line in 2024 had its ups and its downs. In pass protection, they weren't terrible, but they also had Jaxson Dart to make them look good. In the running game, they were subpar.
The Rebels will return two tackles but will have to rebuild the interior of their offensive line for the 2025 season. With that being said, let's take a look at the Rebels' offensive line room. Note that some of these pieces can rotate between different positions along the line, and we will learn more about their status during spring and fall camps.
Tackle
Diego Pounds
Pounds was the starting left tackle throughout the 2025 season after Jayden Williams was lost due to a knee injury. Pounds was okay but struggled at times throughout the year with the upgrade in talent from the ACC to the SEC. If Pounds were to be at right tackle this season, he would be protecting Austin Simmons' blind side as he is a left-handed thrower.
Jayden Williams
Williams has been a mainstay at left tackle since his freshman year, and he could also see time at right tackle to protect Simmons' blind side. It was obvious that with Williams, the offensive line was a better unit as a whole. It is key that the Rebels need Williams to stay healthy for the offensive line to improve in 2025.
Percy Lewis
Lewis is an SEC journeyman as this will be his third SEC school after stints at Mississippi State and Auburn. Lewis has made 11 starts over his career and will compete for a starting spot this season as his experience will be vital for a team losing multiple offensive linemen.
Jude Foster
Foster is a redshirt freshman was a strong offensive line prospect in the 2024 class. Foster did not see any action his freshman year, and we will see if that changes in 2025.
Connor Howes
Howes is an intriguing prospect out of the Sunshine State, and we will see if he can contribute in 2025. Howes is a good size at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds and will get his first taste of college action in 2025 with spring practice just around the corner.
Taren Hedrick
Hedrick is another big freshman out of Columbia, Missouri. The Rebels added some size with the 2025 class as they try to fix the problems they have had in recruiting high school offensive linemen.
Kenneth Boston
Another big body in this offensive line room at 6-foot-8 and 300-pounds, Kenneth Boston will be an interesting prospect to watch as he makes his way onto campus.
PJ Wilkins
Wilkins adds more depth and size to the tackle position at 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds. The transfer from Charlotte will have three years of eligibility remaining. We could see Wilkins move over to guard as well.
Guard
Patrick Kutas
Kutas started nine games for Arkansas in 2023 before a leg injury ended his season. Kutas has made starts at tackle, center, and guard, giving the Rebels some versatility for 2025.
Delano Townsend
The transfer from UAB appeared in every game for the Blazers in 2024, but we will see how his game transitions from the AAC to the SEC, a conference with elite interior defensive line play.
Devin Harper
Harper was four-star prospect in the 2025 signing class who flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers. Harper was a top 100 prospect in the 2025 class according to On3 and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Louisiana. He could compete for a starting role, but he should at least work into the rotation come 2025.
Center
Brycen Sanders
Sanders is a unicorn in modern day college football as he has stayed at Ole Miss for the past two years in a backup roll. Sanders has worked at guard, tackle and center, and he could be taking over center duties in 2025. He and Austin Simmons have some chemistry as they both worked on the second team together throughout the 2024 season.
It should be fun to watch Sanders throughout the spring and into fall camp as his role continues to grow on this football team.