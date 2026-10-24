3 Bold Predictions For Ole Miss Showdown With Texas

Pete Golding and his Rebels team never get to take a breather. Having played four ranked opponents already this season and picked up three ranked victories, Golding's squad already has one of the most impressive resumes nationwide.

Just a few weeks ago, Ole Miss fans looked ahead to this Texan road trip as a chance for their beloved program to knock off the nation's top team... the story could not be any more different today. With Texas dropping consecutive games, it has fallen all the way from No. 1 nationally to No. 19, putting the Rebels, on paper, in a much more comfortable spot.

Ole Miss has a chance to put the last nail in the coffin for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, but heading deep into the heart of Texas, the Rebels have their work cut out for them.

A Rebel Records Three Sacks

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Blake Purchase (3) lines up during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To put things into perspective, Ole Miss has allowed 5 sacks this season... Texas has allowed 17.

While the Rebels' current sack leader, Blake Purchase, has only notched 3.5 sacks this season, the Texas offensive line makes the Ole Miss front seven the most important unit when the Rebels head into Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The leaky offensive front for the Longhorns presents an opportunity for Ole Miss to get to Arch Manning early and often, completely ruining any potential scripted offense from Steve Sarkisian. Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth, right?

If I had to name one player to take over the pass rush, I'd say Blake Purchase will extend his lead in sacks for the Rebels, but with how bad Texas has been blocking centrally, do not be shocked if Will Echoles has a career day in Austin.

Trinidad Chambliss Goes Untouched By Texas Pass Rush

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I said above, the Rebels have allowed only 5 sacks this season, and while Colin Simmons has already accrued 10.5 sacks, he'll be relegated to watching Ole Miss' offensive line run riot on his compatriots.

Patrick Kutas, Connor Howes and Terez Davis have all earned significant praise from Golding this season for their work in the trenches, and with Trinidad Chambliss' near-magical escape abilities in the backfield, I truly see a world where he does not get touched by any Texas rusher.

If Chambliss touches the turf at all, I'd hope to see it for a long gain or a touchdown.

Deuce Alexander Bounces Back Big Time

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) fights for yards after a catch as Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) tackles during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander does not make mistakes often. The leader of the Rebels' pass catchers, Alexander has made just about all of his errors so far this season against Missouri.

Going for just three receptions and 20 yards, Alexander looked unable to get anything going against the Tigers, seeing the ball clank off his hands more often than end up in his grasp. Thanks to Caleb Cunningham and a rejuvenated Ole Miss run game, there were more than enough teammates who showed up to bail Alexander out.

With the level of receiver Alexander has already displayed, he can be, expect #1 to gash this Texas secondary and come back from his worst day of the season last time out.

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