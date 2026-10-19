Despite Recent Struggles, Pete Golding Holds Arch Manning and Texas in High Regard

OXFORD, Miss. — Pete Golding has all the respect in the world for quarterback Arch Manning and the Steve Sarkisian-led Longhorns ahead of Ole Miss’ latest top-25 clash at Texas in Week 8.

Of course, there’s no shortage of familiarity in Saturday’s looming matchup as well.

“Obviously I spent a lot of time with Sark at Alabama. A lot of respect for him, I think he’s one of the best playcallers in the country and it’s not close. Think he does the best designing plays to get his best player the ball, in stride as well. I think what’s unique about this year when you watch them on tape — they’ve had a lot of bad luck. Hitting guys in stride, it hits them in the chest, ball bounces off (and) get a pick and all those type of things. I think somehow it’s been lost that they beat the No. 1 team in the country (and) they were the No. 1 team in the country at some point.”

Since the end of September, and through Texas’ first two losses this month, the formerly ranked No. 1 Longhorns have been going through a slump. Many have altered their initial expectations for Texas and the type of season it was thought to have.

Seeing Manning

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning has been far from perfect throughout the slide as well, throwing for 433 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while completing just over 60 percent of his passes in Texas’ consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Florida.

Immediately following the Longhorns’ loss to Florida, Sarkisian said that ‘everything is going to be evaluated’, leaving the door open for a potential change under center. However, that change isn’t expected to happen this week, despite sophomore KJ Lacey receiving an ‘uptick’ of first-team reps .

From Golding’s point of view, he still believes Manning is an ‘elite’ level threat for the Rebels’ defense and strongly disagrees with people who think Texas should bench him.

“They haven’t played perfect, but Arch is still an elite player,” Golding said Monday. “They got elite skill and a really good coach, so we’re going to have our work cut out for us. I just think the consistency there that you talk about — sometimes it’s a lax of protection, sometimes it’s a drop, sometimes the defense makes a good play — but a lot of it to me has been a lot of bad luck.”

“Obviously elite arm talent. He’s been in this system a long time. I think people have shown him some different looks and taken away some first reads and been able to apply some pressure, but the conception that he’s not an elite player right now is crazy to me. I can go get you a 25-play cut-up and (show) he should be the top pick of the draft, then there’s other things that he’d probably like to have back too. We know what we’re going up against. I know the perception of what it is right now, but I still think it’s an elite offense…We got to be ready to play because he’s got all the arm talent in the world, he’s a size-speed guy, he’s much more athletic than you think, still has the ability to extend plays and the guy has won at a high level.”

Ole Miss is also going to have its hands full when it has to defend the run against a Texas offense that is approaching 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit scores on the ground.

Most of the Longhorns’ carries are split between Hollywood Smothers (65 carries, 289 yards) and Raleek Brown (61 carries, 265 yards). However, Smothers' status for Saturday’s game is up in the air as he deals with an upper body injury.

Golding sees a lot of similarities in Texas’ one-two punch.

“I think they’re very similar. They’re both really good football players, then got a really good balance and body control. They run behind their pads, I think they’re one-cut runners. Big part of their game is the stretch game,” Golding said of Texas’ running backs. “I know one of them is a little banged up right now — at least what I’m reading right now — but they’re a really good one-two punch that would (both) start at most places in the country and that’s always been Sark to me. They got to get that run game going to set up the play action pass and the priority passing. I fully anticipate seeing a lot of that.”

Defensively, Texas owns one of the most talented units in the SEC.

However, Ole Miss won’t have to go up against, arguably, the country’s best defender. Star edge rusher Colin Simmons, who is up to 10.5 sacks already, is set to miss this weekend’s game with a high ankle sprain.

Still, Ole Miss is preparing for Texas’ best shot as the two-loss Longhorns now have their backs against the wall.

“I think they’ve got elite players. They’ve done a really good job from a recruiting standpoint and putting that defense together. I think it starts with the front,” Golding explained. “Really explosive up front, create a lot of pressure with four (rushers). I think Will (Muschamp) has done a really good job. He’s been in this league a long time (and) understands what gives people issues. They’re really sound on the backend (and) mix up the coverages, but the ability to pressure the quarterback with four with some elite guys up front I think has really played in their favor from a coverage standpoint. I think they’re a really talented defense. Very good scheme, very multiple, that creates a lot of problems for offenses.”

Kickoff between the Rebels and Longhorns is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.