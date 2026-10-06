3 Matchups That Will Decide Ole Miss' Week 6 Game Against Vanderbilt

No. 9 Ole Miss faces a crucial game against Vanderbilt this coming Saturday. Two weeks removed from the devastating Florida loss, the Rebels have had a bye week to rest, recover and reset. But the Commodores offer the first opportunity to evaluate whether things are moving in the right direction or if this season continues to derail.

There are three matchups that will determine how Ole Miss performs in Nashville. Let's examine below.

No. 1: The Front Seven vs. Vanderbilts' Run Game

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin (5), defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) and linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) wait to line up against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' defensive struggles are well documented by now, and those concerns remain at the forefront of this matchup. Cleaning up the run defense has been a major priority for Pete Golding & Co., but Saturday offers the first opportunity to see how the adjustments that were made in practice play out during a live game.

Commodores' running back Sedrick Alexander has racked up 45 carries for 200 yards and four touchdowns through five games so far this season. Alexander is the feature back for Vanderbilt's offense, and containing him will be the top priority for the defense.

Although Alexander's numbers may not be eye-popping, he is extremely consistent and has the ability to wear a defense down before exploding for major gains. The front seven has to stay patient and disciplined.

No. 2: The Secondary vs. Junior Sherrill

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) reacts with cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) after an interception during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherill is coming off a monster game at Georgia last week. Sherill hauled in six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown his touchdown grab came on a 60-yard conversion on third-and-nine.

The key for the secondary and defense as a whole will be committing enough defenders to run support while still containing Sherrill





The Georgia game is the best game of the season so far, proving Sherill is a legitimate receiving threat. He also leads the Commodores in all three major categories statistically: receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, hauling in 28 catches for 474 yards and three scores.

No. 3: The Offensive Line vs. CJ Heard

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) reacts with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) after a touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Heard has gotten off to a red-hot start in 2026. The senior safety leads Vanderbilt in tackles with 38 total tackles, 30 of which are solo, is second in pass deflections with three, and is second on the team in sacks with three. Heard is a true Swiss Army Knife in the Commodores' secondary.

The key for the Ole Miss offensive line will be limiting Heard's effectiveness in disrupting both the run and the pass. Heard has proven he can excel at both, and neutralizing him early will be essential for the Rebels to establish an offensive rhythm.

With Kewan Lacy likely returning from injury this week, reducing the wear and tear on him will also be a priority, as will setting the line of scrimmage.

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