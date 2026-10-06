3 Matchups That Will Decide Ole Miss' Week 6 Game Against Vanderbilt
In this story:
No. 9 Ole Miss faces a crucial game against Vanderbilt this coming Saturday. Two weeks removed from the devastating Florida loss, the Rebels have had a bye week to rest, recover and reset. But the Commodores offer the first opportunity to evaluate whether things are moving in the right direction or if this season continues to derail.
There are three matchups that will determine how Ole Miss performs in Nashville. Let's examine below.
No. 1: The Front Seven vs. Vanderbilts' Run Game
The Rebels' defensive struggles are well documented by now, and those concerns remain at the forefront of this matchup. Cleaning up the run defense has been a major priority for Pete Golding & Co., but Saturday offers the first opportunity to see how the adjustments that were made in practice play out during a live game.
Commodores' running back Sedrick Alexander has racked up 45 carries for 200 yards and four touchdowns through five games so far this season. Alexander is the feature back for Vanderbilt's offense, and containing him will be the top priority for the defense.
Although Alexander's numbers may not be eye-popping, he is extremely consistent and has the ability to wear a defense down before exploding for major gains. The front seven has to stay patient and disciplined.
No. 2: The Secondary vs. Junior Sherrill
Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherill is coming off a monster game at Georgia last week. Sherill hauled in six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown his touchdown grab came on a 60-yard conversion on third-and-nine.
The key for the secondary and defense as a whole will be committing enough defenders to run support while still containing Sherrill
The Georgia game is the best game of the season so far, proving Sherill is a legitimate receiving threat. He also leads the Commodores in all three major categories statistically: receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, hauling in 28 catches for 474 yards and three scores.
No. 3: The Offensive Line vs. CJ Heard
CJ Heard has gotten off to a red-hot start in 2026. The senior safety leads Vanderbilt in tackles with 38 total tackles, 30 of which are solo, is second in pass deflections with three, and is second on the team in sacks with three. Heard is a true Swiss Army Knife in the Commodores' secondary.
The key for the Ole Miss offensive line will be limiting Heard's effectiveness in disrupting both the run and the pass. Heard has proven he can excel at both, and neutralizing him early will be essential for the Rebels to establish an offensive rhythm.
With Kewan Lacy likely returning from injury this week, reducing the wear and tear on him will also be a priority, as will setting the line of scrimmage.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry is a staff writer at Ole Miss On SI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Henry is currently pursuing his journalism degree at Ole Miss.