Three Questions Ole Miss Must Answer vs. Oklahoma

Tonight at 3:15 p.m. CT, No. 19 Ole Miss will take on Oklahoma in Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

The Sooners dropped a few games earlier this season, but have the talent and pedigree to be a top-25 football team. Ole Miss has no choice but to win if it wants its slim playoff chances to grow.

Here are three questions the Rebels must answer if they want a late-season SEC road win.

Can the Ole Miss defense continue Oklahoma's offensive struggles?

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At times this season, Oklahoma's offense has been flat-out terrible. Once considered a top quarterback in the entire country, John Mateer has fallen out of NFL draft conversations and will probably dip his head into used-car sales after college.

In all seriousness, Oklahoma really struggles to move the football. They rank second-to-last in the conference in total offense and recently had to switch play-callers mid-season.

That said, the Ole Miss defense has struggled to stop the football many times this season. Exhibit A: They gave up 42 points at home last weekend; Exhibit B: They allowed 52 points against Florida; Exhibit C: They let Louisville put up 38.

If the Ole Miss defense that played Auburn, Missouri and LSU shows up on Saturday, I feel confident in the Rebels' chances.

Will Trinidad Chambliss turn it around?

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Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss is an awesome football player. Unfortunately, Trinidad Chambliss is not an infallible football player.

Chambliss has thrown nine picks so far this season. Last season, he threw 1/3 as many. I understand that Chambliss has been asked to do much more this season in Kewan Lacy's absence, and I think that indubitably makes it harder for him to perform at the level he did last season. Still, Ole Miss wins when Trinidad plays well, and in two of Ole Miss' three losses, Trinidad played subpar football.

Road victories in the SEC are hard to achieve. Star quarterbacks must play at their best and lead their team to victory. Trinidad is in a great spot to bounce back and turn the narrative around after his last few weeks. If he does so, even Brent Venables will have a hard time stopping the Ole Miss offense.

How will Pete Golding inspire his team?

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels assistant coach Joe Judge talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a timeout during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding's first year as head coach of Ole Miss has been a roller coaster. The Rebels have had some huge highs, but last week brought one of their lowest lows.

Golding has faced tough losses before, but never one of this magnitude. The Florida loss was big in terms of the score, but it was in Gainesville, and every goal set before the season was still in front of Ole Miss. The Texas loss was expected and did not change the postseason outlook. This loss, however, not only put Ole Miss' playoff hopes on life support, but it was also an absolute embarrassment at home.

I think the way the team responds to last weekend's adversity will say more about Golding than any game up to this point. If the Rebels come out playing inspired football and pummel the Sooners, any questions about Golding's leadership ability will be put to rest. If they play flat football and lose, expect some questions to begin to trickle out of Oxford.

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