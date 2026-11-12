Ole Miss Receives Devastating Kewan Lacy Injury News

The bad news keeps piling up for the Ole Miss Rebels as their 2026 regular season draws closer to an end.

Ole Miss star running back Kewan Lacy is expected to miss the remainder of the season as he continues to deal with a a shoulder injury, per reports from On3's Pete Nakos. He originally dislocated his left shoulder in the loss to Texas and has missed the past two games.

Barring an unlikely return, Lacy finishes his 2026 season with 78 carries for 388 yards and five touchdowns along with 10 catches for 33 yards.

Ole Miss Fans May Have Seen the Last of Kewan Lacy

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after the game against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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While the news is devastating for Ole Miss' season and fleeting College Football Playoff hopes, it's equally crushing considering that Lacy could have potentially played his final game with the Rebels. There's no guarantees at this point, but it's possible he could enter the 2027 NFL Draft and skip his senior season.

This would certainly be a disappointing way for his college career to end based on the hype that he garnered this past offseason.

Lacy entered the season viewed as arguably the best running back in college football and a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender. It’s easy to see why based on what he did last year, finishing with 306 carries for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

But the injury issues started early on in the season opener against Louisville and have continued since then.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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