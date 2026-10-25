3 Ole Miss Rebels Who Stood Out vs. Texas

The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels lost 34-27 tonight against the No. 19 Texas Longhorns.

Ole Miss will now head into the final five games of its season with practically no margin for error.

In the loss, certain Rebels stood out for both good and bad reasons. Here are three of them.

1. Blake Purchase

Mississippi Rebels defensive end Blake Purchase looks on during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming out of halftime, Ole Miss was down 24-7 before beginning a comeback effort. That effort was ignited by a strip-sack from defensive end Blake Purchase that led to a touchdown by another defensive end, Kam Franklin.

Aside from the strip-sack, Purchase had 1.5 tackles for loss.

Franklin also arguably deserves a mention since he recovered the fumble for a touchdown and had a sack and two tackles for loss, but Purchase's strip-sack being what ignited the comeback earns him his spot.

Purchase and Franklin were both consistent presences for an Ole Miss defense that allowed just 10 points in the second half, giving Ole Miss a chance to win. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't match the defense's effort.

2. Trinidad Chambliss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive back Kade Phillips during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes players stand out for their poor play. Today was one of those days for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

In an extremely uncharacteristic game for Chambliss, he would throw for 250 yards on 52 passes. He threw two touchdowns, but they were accompanied by three interceptions, though the third was on a Hail Mary as time expired.

Chambliss has been the definition of consistency during his time with Ole Miss. Today, he was the main reason the Rebels lost.

We've never seen Chambliss have this bad a game, and one of the main questions going forward will be how he responds to this performance now that Ole Miss likely needs to win out to make this season's College Football Playoff.

However, Chambliss' game wasn't all bad. His two touchdowns went to the same receiver who's No. 3 on this list.

3. Horatio Fields

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Horatio Fields reacts after a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To end this list on a positive note, Rebels' wide receiver Horatio Fields shined in his opportunities in tonight's game.

Fields caught both of Chambliss' touchdowns on just three catches for 50 receiving yards. Both of his touchdowns came on contested catches.

Considering he was responsible for the only two offensive touchdowns of the game for Ole Miss, he was arguably the most crucial player for Ole Miss' comeback attempt, even if it ultimately fell short.

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