No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 19 Texas Live Game Updates and Box Score

Fresh off their fourth win over a ranked team this season, the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels head to Austin looking to add another to the list. Standing in their way are the No. 19 Texas Longhorns, who are eager to snap their two game loss streak and rediscover their offensive rhythm.

The Manning family’s ties to Ole Miss would normally dominate the conversation surrounding this matchup. Instead, Arch Manning’s recent struggles have shifted the focus to whether or not he still deserves the starting job. With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance and pressure mounting on head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns enter the weekend facing a must win test.

Ole Miss has bounced back strongly from its blowout loss to Florida. Trinidad Chambliss has a firm seat in the Heisman race, and coming off its defense’s best performance of the season, the Rebels head to Austin with all the momentum on their side.

The key to this matchup will be how well Ole Miss’ offensive line holds up against Texas’ front seven. Collge football's sack leader, Colin Simmons, will be absent for the Longhorns today because of a high ankle sprain.

As SEC play intensifies, this matchup will have significant playoff implications for both teams. The quarterback battle adds to the intrigue, making this one of the weekend’s most best games.

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses below

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Score Ole Miss 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter