Ole Miss Rises AP Top 25 After Week 7 Chaos

Week seven of the 2026 college football season was one for the history books. A week full of incredible matchups with playoff implications, five of the nation's top eight fell for the first time in the history of the AP Poll.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 9 in last week's AP poll, handled No. 13 Missouri with ease in Oxford, holding the Tigers to just 3 points on the way to a 28-point win.

With everyone around them faltering, Ole Miss gave voters a strong case for why it deserves to move closer to the peak of the poll.

The Rebels Climb High in the Week 8 Poll

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss, now 5-1 overall and 3-1 in conference, climbed all the way to No. X in the AP Poll.

The Rebels climbed two slots to No. 7 after their win over Missouri, who fell nine places to No. 22

Upcoming opponents Texas fell all the way to No. 19 after its second consecutive loss, falling 27-24 to the Florida Gators. The Longhorns, No. 1 after their comeback win over Ohio State earlier this season, fell to No. 7 after their Red River Rivalry loss to Oklahoma, then fell again to Florida.

Shakeups Go Far Beyond The Rebels

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) reacts after an incomplete pass reception during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels were not the only team to benefit from a chaotic Saturday that reshaped the national landscape.

No. 1 Georgia fell at home to Auburn, 27-24, after surrendering a 14-point first-quarter lead. Auburn scored 24 unanswered points to take control before Georgia rallied late to tie. Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton's late fumble helped set up Alex McPherson's 34-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. Georgia dropped to No.5 n the new poll after suffering one of the weekend's most stunning upsets.

No. 2 Notre Dame also suffered a costly road defeat, falling 28-24 to No. 8 BYU. The Cougars secured the victory with a late touchdown, handing the Fighting Irish another major obstacle in their pursuit of a playoff spot. BYU, meanwhile, strengthened its case for a significant jump in the rankings, moving to No. 2. Notre Dame fell to No. 4

No. 5 Indiana's 22-game winning streak ended in a 19-15 loss to No. 4 Ohio State. The Hoosiers had a chance to take the lead in the closing minutes, but receiver Nick Marsh stepped out of bounds on a potential go-ahead touchdown catch. Ohio State held on for the victory, moving to No. 3, while Indiana fell to No. 6.

No. 6 Alabama also fell, losing 26-10 to No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville. The Volunteers controlled the matchup defensively and snapped a seven-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Tennessee's victory could propel the Volunteers to No. 11, while Alabama faces a drop to No. 13 following a disappointing conference loss.

Finally, Texas continued its slide after falling 27-24 to Florida in Austin. The Longhorns, who entered the season with national championship expectations and previously reached No. 1, suffered their second consecutive loss. Florida erased a 17-3 deficit, and a late Arch Manning fumble helped seal the Gators' upset victory. Texas dropped to No. 19, leaving the Longhorns with significant ground to make up in the national rankings.

Texas Presents Another Major Test

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) and quarterback Arch Manning (16) react after Coleman caught a touchdown pass from Manning during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the national rankings in flux, Ole Miss has an opportunity to capitalize on the weekend's results. The Rebels' dominant performance against Missouri gives them momentum heading into a pivotal stretch of the season, but their upcoming matchup against Texas will present another significant challenge.

The Longhorns remain a talented team despite their recent struggles. Desperate to bounce back against Ole Miss and keep their playoff chances alive, Texas cannot afford another loss, much less a third in a row.

A victory would strengthen Ole Miss' resume and reinforce its position among the nation's leading playoff contenders. After a weekend in which five of the top seven teams lost, the Rebels have a chance to turn the chaos around them into a meaningful step forward.

The upsets may have opened the door, but Ole Miss will have to keep winning to make the most of the opportunity.

The Rest of the AP Poll

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10), wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) and teammates take the field before a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami (Fla.) BYU Ohio State Notre Dame Georgia Indiana Ole Miss Texas Tech UCLA Utah Tennessee Kentucky Alabama Houston Iowa USC Wake Forest LSU Texas Florida Boise State Missouri SMU Northwestern Arizona

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