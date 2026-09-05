3 Questions Ole Miss Must Answer vs Louisville

College football is fully back. Ole Miss fans patiently waited several months to see their team under a new coaching regime. Pete Golding took the reins and leads one of the most talented teams in program history.

As a head coach, Golding has been involved in high-stakes games, including three College Football Playoff matchups. The season opener doesn't get much easier, as the No. 11 Rebels battle No. 24 Louisville at Nissan Stadium.

Ole Miss would love to begin the season on a high note, but there are three questions Golding's team should answer during the first week.

What Will the New Offensive Scheme Look Like?

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key returners are in the mix for the Rebels' offense. Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy are the headliners, but several offensive linemen are back in Oxford. However, they welcome in offensive coordinator John David Baker.

This is Baker's second stint with the Rebels. He was Ole Miss' co-offensive coordinator (2022-23) and a tight ends coach (2021-23) before becoming East Carolina's offensive coordinator. Now, he returns to Oxford to lead a talented unit.

Many are wondering what this new-look offense could look like. Will they become a pass-heavy attack? Will this new scheme allow Chambliss to protect the football as well as he did last season? These are all questions that could be answered on Sunday.

How Will Ole Miss Alter Kewan Lacy's Workload?

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lacy managed a heavy workload last season. He led the nation in carries (306), so it's highly unlikely he'll repeat that in 2026. Baker talked about changing how Lacy gets his touches.

"I don't want him to carry the ball that much. Now, to me, the difference is carries and touches. Like, is he going to get the same amount of touches? Yes, but in different ways," Baker said. "Because to me, running the ball that many times between the tackles, you're going to break, and he did. He had to have shoulder surgery in the offseason. My deal is he can't do that again; that's hard."

So, what will that look like? Will he be more involved in the passing game? Will they dial up more outside runs? Perhaps the Rebels could give Makhi Frazier or Joshua Dye some carries to take the pressure off Lacy.

How Will the Revamped Secondary Look?

Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Kam Franklin (5) reacts with defensive back Antonio Kite. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An overlooked strength of Golding's team could be the secondary. Jaylon Braxton and Antonio Kite are back, but the Rebels have a lot of new faces. Jay Crawford, Joenel Aguero, Sharif Denson, and Edwin Joseph headline the secondary.

Louisville's pass attack isn't overwhelming, but it'll be interesting to see how this group comes together on Sunday.

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