No. 9 Ole Miss vs No. 24 Louisville: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

After a long offseason, the wait is finally over. Ole Miss football is officially back, and the Rebels are aiming to build on a record-setting year.

Ole Miss will begin the season as the ninth-ranked team in the country. Expectations are high in Oxford, but No. 24 Louisville is standing in the way.

Here is how to watch the Rebels' season opener.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs Louisville

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy celebrates with Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect