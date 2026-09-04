No. 9 Ole Miss vs No. 24 Louisville: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More
In this story:
After a long offseason, the wait is finally over. Ole Miss football is officially back, and the Rebels are aiming to build on a record-setting year.
Ole Miss will begin the season as the ninth-ranked team in the country. Expectations are high in Oxford, but No. 24 Louisville is standing in the way.
Here is how to watch the Rebels' season opener.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs Louisville
- Who: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels 0-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. No. 24 Louisville Cardinals 0-0 (0-0 in ACC)
- What: First game of the season for both teams
- When: Sunday, September 6, at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)
- TV/Steaming: ABC/ESPN App
- Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
- Radio Announcers: David Kellum (play-by-play), Harry Harrison (color), John Darnell (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: The Rebels had a historic season, finishing with an 11-1 regular-season record and winning two College Football Playoff games against Tulane and Georgia. They were eliminated in the semifinal round versus Miami. The Cardinals began the season with a 7-1 record before losing three straight. They defeated Toledo in the Bush's Boca Raton Bowl.
- Series History: The two programs have only met once before, in 2021, when Ole Miss defeated Louisville 43-24.
Meet the Coaches
Jeff Brohm, Louisville: Brohm begins his fourth season as head coach of the Cardinals. He has a 28-12 record over his first three seasons and became the second coach in program history to win nine or more games in three straight seasons. He brought Louisville to its first ACC title game in 2023.
Pete Golding, Ole Miss: Golding begins his first full season as head coach of the Rebels. Previously, he was Ole Miss' defensive coordinator since 2023. He guided the Rebels to two CFP wins last season. Before Oxford, he was a defensive coach for several programs, including Alabama, UTSA, Southern Miss, Southeastern Louisiana, Delta State, and Tusculum.
Matchup Odds via Draft Kings
Spread: Ole Miss -6.5 (-118) Louisville +6.5 (-102)
Over/Under: 55.5 (O: -105 U: -115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler.
Ole Miss Injury Report
Ole Miss has no injuries to report for week one. They expect full availability, a great sign for the season opener.
What to Know About Louisville
The Cardinals have high expectations coming into the year. Louisville used the transfer portal to find their quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz. He was a backup at Ohio State. Kienholz will use his legs, and with star running back Isaac Brown, the rushing attack will be the Cardinals' offensive identity.
This game will be tightly contested, and it could come down to who can run the ball effectively. Louisville will be a tough week one opponent, and they could fly under the radar in the ACC.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news surrounding the Ole Miss Rebels.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zion Trammell graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He joined SI in 2022. In addition to writing for Ole Miss on SI, he is a play-by-play announcer and writes for MLB on SI.Follow zion_trammell