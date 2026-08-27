7 Reasons Why Ole Miss vs. Louisville is a Must-Watch

Week 1 of the college football season brings us the first ranked matchup of the season, as the No. 9-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will face the No. 24 Louisville Cardinals in Nashville, Tennessee.

This will be a highly-anticipated neutral site matchup.

Here's a few reasons why:

First Regular Season Game Under Pete Golding

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding took over as head coach after Lane Kiffin's departure to LSU and immediately made an impact. He led the Rebels to two playoff victories over Tulane and Georgia before falling to Miami in the semifinals on one of the final plays of the game.

The Rebels enter Week 1 with a new head coach in Pete Golding, who has shown that he is focused and not distracted by outside noise. It will be interesting to see if Golding can replicate his playoff success throughout the regular season.

Battle of Elite Running Backs

The Week 1 matchup features an elite battle between two running backs. Kewan Lacy returns for another season with the Rebels after a historic 2025 campaign. The Cardinals also boast an elite running back in Isaac Brown, who rushed for more than 800 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards per carry.

Which New Ole Miss Wide Receiver Will Step Up?

Ole Miss lost a lot of its receiving production from its historic 2025 season, as the Rebels really only return one dominant wide receiver in Deuce Alexander. The Rebels acquired plenty of talent through the transfer portal, including Horatio Fields, Johntay Cook, Darrell Gill Jr., and Cameron Miller.

The Rebels will need at least one of these wide receivers to step up and help quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the passing offense shine.

Ole Miss Secondary Loaded With Talent and Depth

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels finally seem to have a deep cornerback room after struggling at the defensive back position over the last five years or so.

Ole Miss returns Antonio Kite, who was one of the leaders in the defensive back room last season. Golding also hit the transfer portal hard for elite talent, and it will be exciting to see which of the newcomers will step up and make an impact in 2026.

New Offensive Coordinator Could Make Offense More Explosive

Offensive coordinator John David Baker speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

John David Baker will serve as the offensive coordinator for the 2026 season after Charlie Weis Jr. left the Rebels for LSU following Lane Kiffin.

The offense should remain elite, as Baker has been with Ole Miss before and has the experience to replicate the offensive explosiveness the Rebels have shown in recent seasons.

Week One Quarterback Battle

The Louisville Cardinals will start Lincoln Kienholz at quarterback, who transferred from Ohio State last season. The Rebels, meanwhile, will have Trinidad Chambliss under center, who enters the season as one of the Heisman favorites.

Fans have not seen much of Kienholz, making his potential impact unpredictable heading into Week 1.

Ole Miss’ Defensive Line Faces Louisville’s Offensive Line

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suntarine Perkins, Will Echoles, and Kam Franklin will lead the way heading into Week One as the Rebels’ defensive line goes up against a solid Cardinals offensive line.

Louisville does not return much talent from last season, but the Cardinals hit the transfer portal hard to bring in reinforcements along the offensive line.

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