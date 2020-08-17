WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Training Camp Opening Press Conference

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff addressed the media on Monday afternoon following the first full-speed practice the team has had since the new Rebel coach took the job.

Kiffin will address the media every Monday throughout the season and following games. In a normal week, two players will follow Lane Kiffin and three players will be made available to media on both Wednesday and Friday.

See above for everything he said.

Ole Miss is set to open the season on Sept. 26 against Florida at home.

