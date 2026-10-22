5 Ole Miss Players Who Could Decide Matchup vs Texas Longhorns

This weekend, Ole Miss faces a Texas team coming off back-to-back losses to unranked opponents. It’s easy to write the Longhorns off as a floundering SEC team with an overrated quarterback and a sputtering offense. Yet, Texas spent four straight weeks at No. 1 this season, thanks to a comeback win over Ohio State and a road victory over Tennessee.

The Rebels will face an injured Texas team, but one that is in a must-win mode for the rest of the season. Ole Miss will need solid performances from both their stars and surrounding pieces to grab a season-defining win in Austin.

Here are five Ole Miss players who will play a huge part in securing Ole Miss's first away victory against a ranked team this season.

Terez Davis, OL

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend (51) and offensive lineman Terez Davis (55) block LSU Tigers defensive end Dylan Carpenter (97) during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis, a 6'4", 300-pound mountain of a man, is enjoying an incredibly successful campaign at left tackle this season.

Davis has yet to give up a sack so far this season, and moves like a man half his size in the run game. Last week, the Rebel offensive line was the highest-rated unit in the entire country, according to Pro Football Focus. In the 31-3 rout of Missouri, Davis and the offensive line gave up no sacks and paved the way for 257 rushing yards.

Replication of last week's performance is not expected, but Davis and Co. do need to take advantage of Texas's best pass rusher Colin Simmons likely set to be ruled out. A strong rushing performance and clean pocket will allow Ole Miss to score in bunches, putting pressure on a bumbling Texas Offense.

Antonio Kite, CB

Antonio Kite likely wants to forget last weekend's performance before he takes on the dynamic receiver tandem of Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo.

Kite struggled to keep Mizzou wide receiver Donovan Olugbode contained last weekend. Olugbode caught nine passes for 127 yards and was one of the few bright spots on the entire Missouri team.

This week, Kite must return to form against Coleman and Wingo, arguably the most talented receiver tandem in the entire SEC. He and his counterpart, Jaylon Braxton, will have their hands full this weekend regardless of who is throwing the ball for Texas.

Suntarine Perkins, LB

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) sneaks a peak into the backfield against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perkins had an uncharacteristically quiet week against Missouri. He recorded a half-tackle for a loss in the contest, following an explosion against Vanderbilt the week prior.

Perkins is primed for another colossal performance against Texas this weekend. The Longhorn offensive line gave up 11 tackles for loss and five sacks against Florida's defensive front. For context, Ole Miss recorded 13 tackles for loss and two sacks against the Citadel last year.

If Perkins and the defensive front take advantage of the abysmal offensive line play, Texas will have to rely on quick decisions from quarterback Arch Manning, who hasn't exactly excelled in such positions so far this year, recording five interceptions and a decreased completion rate.

Kewan Lacy, RB

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) leaps over Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to write about key players for an Ole Miss football game in 2026 without mentioning Kewan Lacy. His availability has been the defining story for the first half of the Rebels' season.

For the past two weeks, Lacy has terrorized opponents, rushing for an average of 6.6 yards per carry. This is uniquely helpful against Texas's defense, which struggles to get teams off the field.

Texas has yet to record a turnover in SEC play. If the Rebels' rushing attack is in form, Ole Miss can ride Lacy to an enormous time-of-possession victory.

It will not be easy; Texas only gave up 3.4 yards to Florida's rushing attack last week. Texas is currently 27th in rushing defense. The Rebels are 72nd in rushing offense.

Caleb Odom, TE

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) makes a catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6'5, 240-pound tight end is a nightmare matchup for opponents.

Odom has yet to have more than five receptions in a game this season. The explosion of Caleb Cunningham last week will likely result in more defensive attention, opening up Odom.

Trinidad Chambliss has gone to Odom in the most critical moments of the season so far. If the game is tight in the fourth quarter, look for Odom to see an increased volume of targets.

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