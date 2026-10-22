3 Ole Miss Players Questionable vs. Texas on Initial SEC Injury Report

Ole Miss continues SEC play this weekend when it travels to Austin to meet the 19th-ranked Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Rebels are seeking their third-straight win as they look to keep pace as qualifiers for the College Football Playoffs. Meanwhile, Texas on the other hand has its back against as Week 8 stands as a must-win game for the Longhorns’ playoff hopes. They’ll also more than likely have to do it without star edge rusher Colin Simmons, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

In Ole Miss’ Week 7 win over Missouri , the Rebels had to work through minor injuries sustained by Kewan Lacy (lower-body, shoulder), Brycen Sanders (lower-body) and Terez Davis (lower-body). All three missed parts of the game, but Lacy and Sanders were able to return.

On Wednesday’s SEC availability report, Davis checks in as ‘questionable’ for the Rebels’ latest top-25 showdown. As expected , senior cornerback Edwin Joseph will also miss a second straight game due to tightrope surgery on his ankle.

The full initial availability report from both teams can be viewed below.

Ole Miss

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5)is tackled by Missouri Tigers safety Santana Banner (15) and safety Trajen Greco (4) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Izaiah Hartrup (OUT)

DB Edwin Joseph (OUT)

S MJ Preston (OUT)

LB Ant Davis Jr. (OUT)

WR Kervin Johnson Jr. (OUT)

S Nascar McCoy (OUT)

OL Emanuel Faulkner (OUT)

CB Patrick Broomfield (QUESTIONABLE)

OL Terez Davis (QUESTIONABLE)

OL Brycen Sanders (QUESTIONABLE)

WR Caleb Cunningham (PROBABLE)

RB Kewan Lacy (PROBABLE)

S Anthony Robinson (PROBABLE)

S Craig Tutt (PROBABLE)

RB Ja’Michael Jones (PROBABLE)

OL Patrick Kutas (PROBABLE)

TE Hayden Bradley (PROBABLE)

Texas

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Richard Wesley (OUT)

DE Colin Simmons (DOUBTFUL)

RB Hollywood Smothers (QUESTIONABLE)

WR Kaliq Lockett (QUESTIONABLE)

OL Jaydon Chatman (QUESTIONABLE)

“I mean, this season — this league — you’re going to get guys banged up, and you better have good players behind them that are ready to go,” Pete Golding said about the health of his team earlier this week. “I think it was a good example for a lot of our guys. Some of those guys that had to go in the game were dudes that do things right, and they hadn’t had a lot of snaps up to this point, but they worked their butt off and they practiced extremely hard. When they got in, they took advantage of their opportunity. We don’t know (and) they don’t know. We got to come to work every day and prepare like you’re a starter because you don’t know when that opportunity is coming. But I think it shows. I mean, if you don’t recruit from a depth standpoint, when a couple of those guys get banged up, you know how much that can change.

I was really proud of the effort by a lot of them when they got in, but also them being prepared and they did it the right way. I thought our staff did a really good job with a lot of those guys that were prepared to go in. That’s not easy keeping those guys engaged throughout the week, not knowing if they’re going to play or not. That’s not easy. But I think it speaks to their character. I think we got a lot of guys, right now, that want to do everything they can for whatever role that is to be able to win the football game. I think there were a lot of examples of that (against Missouri).”

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