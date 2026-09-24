5 Ole Miss Players Who Will Decide The Matchup vs. Florida

After taking down LSU in Oxford last Saturday, Ole Miss is faced with yet another ranked opponent in the Florida Gators.

Heading to Gainesville for their first true road game this season, the Rebels will need contributions from all of their players to have a chance to come out of the Swamp with a victory.

But if these five Rebels make strides early, winning in one of the harshest environments in college football becomes much easier.

JT Lindsey, RB

Ole Miss running back JT Lindsey (26) runs into the end zone for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 19, | 2026.Rogelio V. Solis - FR172183 AP

With Kewan Lacy questionable and showing signs of wear in all of his appearances so far, Lindsey becomes a key facet of the Rebels offense this weekend. Looking comfortable in his few chances against LSU, Lindsey has a great chance to breakout this week and form an elite running back tandem with Lacy

The Rebels perform best when they establish the run early, allowing for Trinidad Chambliss to work downfield more, and if Lindsey can get the run game going early, the Rebels will have a much easier time in one of the hardest settings in the SEC.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Chambliss looks like the current Heisman frontrunner for a reason. With nearly 1,000 yards in the air through three games and being responsible for 9 Ole Miss touchdowns, when Chambliss rolls, so do the Rebels.

Chambliss has looked full of poise since making his first start for the Rebels last season against Arkansas and has not looked back since that 350 yard performance in his first Division 1 outing. All the success that the quarterback saw last year has carried over in the first three games this season, and Chambliss looks ready to get the Rebels through any opponent in their way.

Brycen Sanders, C

Key to Chambliss' assimilation to SEC play, Sanders has unleashed the Rebels offensive potential this season. Any quarterback needs a center they trust, and Sanders has clearly been instrumental in the early season offensive success.

The anchor of the Rebel offensive line, Sanders will be a crucial part of getting the offense going against a formidable Gator front seven.

Blake Purchase, DE

Coming to Oxford from Oregon, Purchase has made his impact known immediately. Recording five tackles and a sack in his first SEC game, Purchase played a key role in overcoming the Tigers last saturday.

Facing off against a Florida offense averaging 54 points an outing so far, Purchase will need to cause chaos in the backfield early to negate Gator quarterback Aaron Philo and runningback Jadan Baugh.

Sharif Denson, S

The Florida transfer possesses the greatest ability of all, knowing what it is like to play at the Swamp. Spending his first two years in Gainesville before making the switch to Ole Miss, Denson has the familiarity with playing in hard environments that few Rebels have.

Now playing against the Gators, Denson will be key in slowing down the Florida passing game. Gator receiver Vernell Brown III will look to establish his connection with Philo early, and if Denson is able to get in between the two, the Rebels job gets much easier.

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