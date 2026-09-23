5 Florida Weapons That Could Decide Ole Miss' Trip to the Swamp

After an emphatic win over LSU in Week 3, the Rebels head to the swamp to face the No.21 Florida Gators.

The Gators and Rebels both come into the matchup off of SEC wins, facing off in the midst of each team's meteoric rise. Ole Miss must key in on these 5 Gators players to give themselves the greatest chance for victory at one of the hardest places to play in all of college football.

Five Gators Ole Miss Must Key In On

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh runs the ball against Campbell Fighting Camels linebacker Landon Sargent (44) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadan Baugh, RB

Baugh is far and away the most crucial player in Florida's early season success. The Junior running back has gone for 458 yards with 8 touchdowns through Florida's first three games. Coming off of his best collegiate outing yet against Auburn, the Rebels need to batten down the hatches on their front seven to combat Baugh's explosiveness when reaching the second level.



Ole Miss will need strong performances from transfer interior linebackers Luke Ferrelli and Keaton Thomas (Clemson and Baylor, respectively) to negate Baugh's big-play potential.

If the pair can fill running lanes well, the Gators will be forced to lean heavily on their passing game.

Aaron Philo, QB

Philo has gotten off to a fast start just like his backfield partner Baugh, notching 721 yards through the air with 6 scores. With his running back commanding so much attention, the Rebels are at risk of letting Philo fly under the radar and make big plays in the passing game.

The Ole Miss secondary looked stronger against LSU after a shaky opening two games, and the unit will be key to bringing Philo's early season success to a halt. Safety Sharif Denson made his first start for Ole Miss against the Tigers last week, and as a transfer from Florida, Denson possesses the poise necessary to succeed in the swamp.

Vernell Brown III, WR

Brown has emerged as Philo's favorite target through three games in the 2026 season. Recording 246 yards from 14 catches and adding two touchdowns, Brown is a formidable matchup for any Rebel corner placed in his way.

Coming off of a game-winning interception against LSU, cornerback Jaylon Braxton will be relied upon heavily to stop Brown from wreaking havoc on the Rebel secondary. If Braxton can contain Brown's breakaway ability, the Gator offense becomes significantly more one dimensional.

Jayden Woods, EDGE

Woods is a menace off the edge, putting the Rebel offensive line in worlds of trouble and stopping him from getting into the backfield. Recording three sacks in his first three games, Woods will be heavily schemed against by the Rebels' defense.

Trinidad Chambliss' pocket escaping abilities will surely be put to the test by Woods, and expect the Rebel quarterback to operate on the run often if Woods comes out as strong Saturday as he has done so far this year.

Myles Graham, LB

Graham has flown around the field for the Gators so far this year, making 20 tackles already in the young season. His nose for the football is concerning for the Rebels, a team whose running back depth is already marked by injury

With Kewan Lacy a game-time decision for Florida, JT Lindsey will be thrust into action to deputise the Heisman hopeful, and he should be ready to meet Graham early and often.

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