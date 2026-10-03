5 Ole Miss Players Whose Stock is Rising and Falling After Four Games

The 2026 season for Ole Miss has certainly been an eventful one through the first four games.

The Rebels currently sit at 3-1 and No. 9 in the AP poll, with wins over No. 25 Louisville, Charlotte, and No. 7 LSU.

Ole Miss is a week removed from a 52-28 loss at Florida, and currently sits on a bye week, which offers a chance for serious introspection. With time to reflect in hand, which Rebels have had their stock rise and fall the most so far this season?

Riser: Deuce Alexander, WR

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) smiles after a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander has firmly established himself as the top target for Trinidad Chambliss, and has absolutely run with the opportunity, hauling in 27 catches for 429 yards and four touchdowns. Alexander was thought by many to be WR1 for the Ole Miss offense, and he has taken command over that position.

Alexander started off slow against Florida a week ago, hauling in just two catches for 28 yards. He would finish the game with seven catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.

While Alexander being productive is nothing unexpected, his complete takeover in the pass game, and becoming the primary weapon for Chambliss this early in the year is a highly promising sign just four games in this year.

Faller: Suntarine Perkins, LB

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suntarine Perkins was expected to be the cornerstone of the Rebels revamped defense under Pete Golding. Through the first four games this season, Perkins has not lived up to expectations.

Perkins has recorded just 17 total tackles and half a sack, and had just three total tackles against Florida. The drop in production is a far cry from his 18 tackle, 4 and a half sack performance last season.

Perkins was also a centerpiece for an Ole Miss pass rush in 2024 that led the nation in sacks, with Perkins racking up 10.5 in the 2024 campaign. While it is early, the quiet start to the season for one of the Rebels' most dynamic defenders has led to his stock falling so far this season.

With a bye week to rest and recover, Perkins will undoubtedly be looking to re-establish himself as one of the nations most feared defenders.

Riser: Traylon Ray, WR

Sep 12, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Traylon Ray (7) runs after a catch as Charlotte 49ers defensive back Chase Usher (18) attempts to make the tackle during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although he had a quiet performance last week against the Gators, catching just two passes for 17 yards, Traylon Ray has credible big-game production.

Ray erupted for 115 yards and a touchdown on seven catches against LSU, proving that he indeed respond to big moments. Ray was being evaluated to transition to cornerback this past offseason, which makes his LSU performance even crazier.

Beyond the Magnolia Bowl, Ray has hauled in 13 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown. The key for Ray, and offensive coordinator John David Baker, is getting him more involved in the pass game. Ray has proven he can make big time plays on the biggest stage, and can undoubtedly do it again.

Faller: Johntay Cook II, WR

Mississippi wide receiver Johntay Cook II (0) catches a pass against Florida during the first half an NCAA football game against Mississippi at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johntay Cook was a major addition in the offseason for Pete Golding & Co. in the transfer portal but the Syracuse transfer hasn't quite translated the hype onto the field quite yet.

Cook sits at just seven catches for 61 yards. Cook is coming off a season-high four catch, 35 yard performance against Florida a week ago.

Before Saturday's game, Cook had not recorded a game over 15 yards receiving, with just three receptions for 26 yards, and did not see a reception in the opener against Louisville. It is still early in the season, and if last week's game showed anything, it's that Cook is capable of contributing at the very least.

Riser: Caleb Odom, TE

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) runs after a catch as LSU Tigers safety Ty Benefield (2) attempts to make the tackle during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Odom has been a difference-maker at tight end for the offense this season, racking up 13 grabs for 201 yards and a touchdown. That 201 yard total has already surpassed last seasons 197 yards receiving just four games into the season.

While Odom is having a great season in the receiving game, his real value isn't measured on the stat sheet.

Odom has developed into a stout blocker, and presents a serious mismatch for defenses, being able to almost effortlessly switch from pass or run protection into receiving. Odom is immensely valuable to the overall offense, even if he isn't the one catching passes.

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