OXFORD, Miss. — Though it won’t be Ole Miss’ home finale to wrap up the 2026 regular season, Saturday’s game against Wofford at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will mark Senior Day for the Rebels.

Per Ole Miss, 17 players classified as seniors or fifth-years will be going through the pregame recognition ceremony before kickoff at 11 a.m. CT.

Since Pete Golding’s arrival to Oxford just ahead of the 2023 season, Ole Miss has posted a 40-11 overall record and has a chance to get that win total up to 43 at the conclusion of this season. It’s been quite a run for Ole Miss since 2023 and there are still a handful of Rebels from that team that are in the closing stages of their collegiate career.

“Because (I came) over here in 2023, I’ve been with the guys that came in here out of high school through this run,” Golding said of the seniors going through the ceremony this weekend. “I think one of the things about this place to me, and that’s what I was telling the guys this morning, there’s a real piece to an elite program. I’ve told you this before that it’s not always about when you got your cleats on. Elite programs, in my opinion, are designed for when you take your cleats off. I think that’s what’s so special about this place and the people…I think the culmination for the fans and their appreciation of what it’s been like for them to play in the Vaught, in front of unbelievable crowds and what the people in this town, this community and obviously this school have done for them.

I think there’s going to be a real appreciation from the fans for what this group has done for them and to be able to go out of here (as) the winningest class in the history of the program. I think Senior Day is a little different now than it used to be. All those used to be fourth or fifth year guys or some of them now have potentially done it somewhere else too. But for ones that came out of high school and did it the right way and stayed committed and all that, I think it’s a sign of resiliency, especially in today’s age. I think it’s an understanding of what this place can do for them for the next 40 to 50 years which I think is awesome to see. Just really happy for them to be able to experience it.”

Notable Senior Day tidbits

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) reacts during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The group of participating players include QB Trinidad Chambliss (fifth-year), OL Patrick Kutas (fifth-year), K Lucas Carneiro (fifth-year), LB Suntarine Perkins (senior), WR Deuce Alexander (senior), LB Raymond Collins (fifth-year), QB Walker Howard (fifth-year), CB Antonio Kite (fifth-year), LB Keaton Thomas (fifth-year) DE Jonathan Maldonado (fifth-year), DT Jehiem Oatis (fifth-year), DB Nick Cull (fifth-year), WR Dylan Davis (senior), TE Jack Harper (junior), TE Wyatt Smalley (senior), WR Anthony Aguirre (fifth-year) and QB George Hamsley (fifth-year).

What’s notable about this specific group of upperclassmen that are participating, is that Deuce Alexander and Suntarine Perkins still have collegiate eligibility remaining past this year for one more season.

It’s also worth noting that seniors C Brycen Sanders, DE Jordan Renuad, OL Delano Townsend, DE Blake Purchase, DB Jaylon Braxton, WR Traylon Ray, DB Sharif Denson, TE Luke Hasz, DB Edwin Joseph, OT Tommy Kinsler IV, DT Jam Brown, RB Joshua Dye, WR Darrell Gill Jr., WR Johntay Cook and S Joenel Aguero will not be going through it. More than likely an earlier message that they will be exhausting their final year of eligibility during the 2027 season, whether that’s at Ole Miss or elsewhere.

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However, as far as Perkins and Alexander go, that doesn’t mean either have come to a final decision regarding their future at this point. During his media availability on Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference, Golding confirmed that the Rebels are still working through retaining those two starters.

“I think definitely if they feel like it’s in their best interest to come back and increase their value, then we’ll get them retained for sure,” Golding said of Alexander and Perkins.

Of course, both have been significant contributors for the Rebels in the last two seasons and it's no wonder why Golding would like to retain both.

Perkins is fourth in program history in both tackles for loss (39) and sacks (22), and his 3.5 sacks this season is currently second-most on the team.

Alexander has been the Rebels’ leading receiver in every major statistic this season, with 687 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 50 receptions (13.7 YPC). However, in the last three games Alexander has been hurt and underwhelming as he’s totaled just seven receptions for 77 yards and no scores in that span. Alexander went catchless in Ole Miss’ biggest game of the year against Georgia.

Before his uncharacteristic production lately, Alexander was rising up NFL Draft boards. His pro stock may remain should he finish the season strong with two-three games left, but the sudden drop off has given him options to think about.

Golding evaluated his season up to this point earlier this week.

“I think up and down,” Golding said of Alexander’s season. “He’s been banged up a little bit. I think he’s one of the most explosive players we have and I said his comparison to me has always been Jamo (Jameson Williams). I think his A to B, he got an elite top end speed. I think he presents a lot of problems for defenses.

I think when you become that type of player and he had early success, games become harder for you because they got plans for you. But I think, you know, the consistency of catching the football on a consistent basis sometimes hasn’t always been what it should be. And he’ll be the first one to tell you that. But I love Deuce. I think he’s one of the most explosive players that we have. He’s got an extremely bright future. He’s a vertical threat for us and I think a big piece moving forward. He’s going to have a lot of opportunity. Play well these next couple of games and he’s got to really evaluate, ‘Alright, what’s this NFL thing look like and where are my draftable grades at and what’s realistic and what’s not?’ But I think he’s super explosive.”

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