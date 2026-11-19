OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss already began its in-house recruitment for the 2027 season.

“I think daily,” Pete Golding said last month of roster retention conversations happening around the Manning Center. “I mean, that’s part of obviously the general manager Austin (Thomas’) job as well. But we have weekly reports based on retention and value of guys that you’ve invested in and ‘What’s their production and their performance look like up to this point?’. So that’s constant. That’s every week. I think a lot of those conversations with guys that have the ability to come back start earlier than they used to be.

We all know there’s other conversations going on, so we definitely want to stay ahead of the game. I think for sure, building elite programs (means) you got to retain the best players that you have on your current roster. I think stability and systems help you do that, but there’s no point in stability in the system if you can’t keep the players in the system. So that’s day to day. But yeah, we’re already working on that, to be honest with you.”

But with the Rebels now out of the College Football Playoff equation, those recruitment efforts have been amplified. Among the priority starters Ole Miss would like to return for the 2027 season are wide receiver Deuce Alexander and linebacker Suntarine Perkins.

Despite both being among the 17 total seniors and fifth-years going through Senior Day during pregame of Saturday’s matchup against Wofford, neither have come to an ultimate decision of what the offseason will look like for them.

During open mic opportunities on the SEC Teleconference and RebTalk Wednesday evening, Golding confirmed Ole Miss’ efforts to retain both players for what would be their final season of eligibility for the 2027 season.

Inside the process

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) strip sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, draft grades from NFL evaluators will help command the conversation over the next few months.

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“My message to both of them is like ‘Hey, let’s get through these last two (games).’ Every year you get all the grades from the NFL teams. You normally get 16 of the 32 and we get the (draft) grades. Not what we think, not what (their) agent thinks, but what the teams that are potentially drafting them think,” Golding said of Alexander and Perkins on RebTalk. “If they’re a first round draft pick, I don’t try to convince them to come back (to school). That’s been their goal the entire time and there’s a lot of risk, reward and all those type of things. If they’re not a first round draft pick and they have the ability to increase their value, which I think both of those guys do have the ability to increase their value, then I think a return to school is real and we’ll create a package for them.”

Between Perkins and Alexander, Perkins has the best chance of staying in Oxford for his final season of eligibility. Golding has already laid out Perkins’ outlook with the Rebels for the 2027 season, revealing that the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder will exclusively play Will Linebacker as opposed to being a hybrid defender that lines up differently depending on the package.

“I think if both of those guys were to return to school, which I think Perk for sure needs to just based on the position,” Golding added. “He’s going to have to be a behind the ball and play Will (linebacker) in the NFL and we’ve had that conversation. He’s all on board and he wants to do that and that would be a full-time move for him going into next season to play behind the ball, which would be in his best interest. I think that one’s for real.”

For Alexander, things are a little bit more complicated. This time a month ago, the Rebels’ leading receiver was soaring up draft boards and appeared to be heading towards a status of a top-two round pick.

However, the last three weeks have simmered the conversations as Alexander has registered just seven catches for 77 yards in that span.

Still, Alexander’s upside remains hard to ignore and Ole Miss would like to retain the speedster if it means boosting his pro stock.

“Deuce, I think he’s got elite speed (and) very explosive. That’s a big piece of the NFL,” Golding said Wednesday. “He hasn’t been as consistent as he wanted to be, what we wanted it to be, every time. So I think really getting through these next two and see how he plays and get those grades. But, yeah, I think if they were to return to school, then I think we’ll have a great shot to get them.”

With Alexander weighing the possibilities of returning to college football, the financial component and developmental aspects will play a large role in whether he decides to remain put or enter the transfer portal.

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