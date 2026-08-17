Ole Miss' Most Important Players Not Named Trinidad Chambliss in 2026

There's no question that Trinidad Chambliss is the heart and soul of the Ole Miss Rebels. He was granted an another year of college football, and he fully intends on taking advantage.

Ole Miss comes into 2026 with high expectations and a roster to back them up. The Rebels were ranked No. 9 in the 2026 AP Preseason Poll. The winning standard doesn't just come from within. It's clear the college football world sees Ole Miss as a legitmiate threat under first-year head coach Pete Golding.

Chambliss will draw the nation's eyes week in and week out. However, the Rebels' ceiling banks on these five players around him.

Deuce Alexander

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels had to retool the wide receiver room this offseason. That left Deuce Alexander as the key returning wideout who has chemistry with Chambliss.

He caught 44 passes for 684 yards and two touchdowns. He'll be the focal point in this receiving room. If Alexander improves this season, the offense can take that next leap with him.

Keaton Thomas

Linebacker Keaton Thomas. Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rebels fans should get familiar with Keaton Thomas. The former Baylor linebacker was named to the Butkus Award Watch List and has been widely recognized during the preseason.

Thomas is a downhill, physical linebacker who can tackle at an elite level. He comes to Oxford with an opportunity to be a leader on Golding's defense. Thomas should address some major defensive issues and will soon be a name people know.

Kewan Lacy

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many dynamic duos in sports have been coined "Batman and Robin". Chambliss and Kewan Lacy are Batman and Superman. The star running back finished with 1,567 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He's Chambliss' equal.

There have been discussions about how offensive coordinator John David Baker will distribute Lacy's touches after he underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. His usage may decline, but his impact will not.

Lacy is the offense's identity. There may have been a coaching change, but Lacy will remain the heartbeat of this operation.

Will Echoles

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of leaders, Will Echoles has embraced that role in his third collegiate season.

"With young guys coming in, I've got to set the example, Echoles said at SEC Media Days. "I can't act like a young guy in the room no more. I've got to take on that role of calling people up, showing them by example."

Echoles has lofty goals this year, but he certainly has the talent to back it up. He'll be an anchor of this defensive line and should thrive with the players around him.

Suntarine Perkins

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins. Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suntarine Perkins is another returning leader on defense. He's a versatile linebacker who will move around and wreck havoc on opposing defenses.

The Rebels struggled against the run last season, and Perkins looks to be one of the answers. He'll be at the forefront of a new-look defense that'll be on the attack.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.