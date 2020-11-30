SI.com
The Grove Report
A Look Back: Highlights From Ole Miss' 2020 Egg Bowl Victory

Nate Gabler

The Golden Egg is back in Oxford, where Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin says it belongs.

"Let's keep it here for a long time," Kiffin said after the win, celebrating at the media podium joined by his son Knox. 

Looking back, it shouldn't be a surprise that Ole Miss finally got the Egg back to Oxford for the first time since 2017 – this is a new Rebel team under Lane Kiffin, one that is now back to .500 in the SEC in just Kiffin's first season.

For a fun retrospective of all of the biggest moment's from Saturday's Rebel victory, see the videos below. 

First Half Highlights:

Second Half Highlights:

