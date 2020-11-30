What Starkville Quarterback Luke Altmyer Could Bring to Ole Miss

Ole Miss may be closing in on their quarterback for the recruiting Class of 2021.

Luke Altmyer, an SI All-American Finalist and 4-star quarterback from Starkville High School, decommitted from Florida State on Monday. Many close to those surrounding Altmyer, including Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, believe Ole Miss is the reason for the decommitment.

Altmyer, a 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds quarterback with a more pro-style build, was recently named one of the 250 SI All-American finalists.

As a junior in 2019, Altmyer took a massive step forward, completing 67-percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards. Impressively, he boasted a 37/5 touchdown to interception ratio.

A competent runner for a pro-style passer, Altmyer is projected to run a 40-yard dash in the range of 4.7-4.8 seconds.

Below reads the full SI All-American scouting report on Altmyer:

Frame: Adequate height. Thicker than you would imagine for a 195-pounder and carries a good bit of weight in his lower half.



Athleticism: Has quick feet on a big frame with enough athleticism to throw on the run. He doesn’t flash running abilities, but the body movement and skills in the pocket show an above-average athlete at the quarterback position.

Instincts: This young man works through his progressions with lightning-quick decision-making skills and clearly knows how to work a pocket. He can make all of the throws and all of the reads. He plays with great anticipation as well.

Polish: Has a smooth and quick stroke that produces an extremely tight football. He’s going to make collegiate progressions look easy early on based off what he’s done in high school.

Bottom Line: Altmyer is the modern-day “pro-style” quarterback. He’s athletic enough to evade pressure and can throw from any platform with accuracy and strength on the ball. Has a chance to play early and often in college thanks to his polish and decision-making skill.

More From The Grove Report:

Elijah Moore Breaks A.J. Brown's Ole Miss Receptions Record in Egg Bowl Win

Ole Miss Pulls Away Late in Egg Bowl Win, Matt Corral Posts a Quiet 385 Yards

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.