Alabama Offensive Players To Watch vs. Ole Miss

The Tide are ranked No. 1 for a reason, and they bring a potent offensive attack into Saturday's matchup.

No. 12 Ole Miss will travel to Tuscaloosa this Saturday to take on the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, and there are plenty of opportunities for offensive fireworks in the showdown.

Both Ole Miss and Alabama boast a Heisman candidate at quarterback in Matt Corral and Bryce Young, respectively, and both signal callers have a plethora of weapons at their disposal to disperse the ball to on any given down.

Let's take a look at some of the offensive weapons that Alabama will have ready for the Rebels on Saturday.

QB Bryce Young

Young has thrown 15 touchdowns paired with only one interception thus far in 2021, and he's put up 1,124 yards along the way. Alabama is never lacking for playmakers to put around its quarterback, and the same can be said for this year's Crimson Tide squad. Although Alabama has only faced one SEC opponent thus far in the Florida Gators, Young has put up impressive numbers, and like a lot of modern offenses, Alabama's offense runs through its quarterback.

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson is the leading rusher for the Crimson Tide with 208 yards and two touchdowns on the ground this season, and although Alabama has a talented quarterback in Young, it has plenty of backs who can get the job done in the rushing category. To this point, Robinson has been the leader in that clubhouse.

WR Jameson Williams

Alabama's leading receiver as far as yards are concerned is Jameson Williams, although five Bama receivers have over 100 yards this season. Williams has caught 12 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

TE Cameron Latu

Latu is the leading Alabama receiver in the touchdown category this season with four, and he's put up 119 yards on eight catches next to that. When near the end zone, Latu can make defenses pay, and he will likely be a primary target for Young this Saturday.

Kickoff between Alabama and Ole Miss is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on CBS.

