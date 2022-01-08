All-American DB Davison Igbinosun Commits to Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss' surge up the recruiting rankings continues and the latest addition comes via the national stage.

Tuned in to watch some of the nation's top football recruits in action at the All-American Bowl on NBC, the Ole Miss Rebels got some due during the broadcast. Not only in alumni playing for Lane Kiffin and company, but also a new verbal commitment.

Davison Igbinosun, the Union (N.J.) High School defensive back formerly committed to Rutgers, announced a verbal commitment to the Rebels over the Scarlet Knights, Kentucky and Tennessee.

"For the next three to five years I will be attending the University of Mississippi," he said on the NBC broadcast. "Hotty Toddy! Go Rebels!

"I want to play in the SEC, to be honest with you. I feel like the SEC is the top conference in college football...I want to be in the best conference and play against the best players."

The announcement came during the second quarter of the game, with the West leading the East 14-0.

The 6'2", 185-pound prospect has two-way experience on Friday nights but projects as a safety in the Rebel defense, though cornerback is not out of the discussion early on. The Rebels won a recruitment with more than two dozen suitors, securing the last official visit in the process, taking his place in the class as the sole New Jersey native on the list.

Ole Miss, now with four secondary prospects publicly on board, currently stands at 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2022, led by SI99 linebacker recruit Jaron Willis and other fellow All-Americans. The class previously ranked No. 22 in the country following the Early National Signing Period.

Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin, who famously spent the final weekend of official visits in December with Igbinosun and a Porsche, celebrated the new pledge despite being on vacation in the Bahamas.

Igbinosun signed with Ole Miss in December, but the program held the announcement in order for the newest Rebel to make his move on national television.

