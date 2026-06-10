All Eyes Are on Trinidad Chambliss as Ole Miss Opens a New Era Under Pete Golding

The Ole Miss Rebels football program is coming off arguably the greatest season in the team's history. A semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoff is not just a great step in the right direction; it's a giant leap.

Everyone knows the story of the change that has happened within the program. Former head coach Lane Kiffin exited before the team's magical playoff run. In his place, the Ole Miss athletic department kept the move in-house with the hiring of defensive coordinator Pete Golding to be the next leader of the program.

Golding is already off to a hot start after the playoff run, but now the first-year head coach is ready to prove that the small sample size in the postseason wasn't a fluke. For Golding to really prove he belongs, he will need quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to be the exact player he was last season.

Heisman Hopeful

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chambliss' moment didn't come until the team's third game of the season in 2025. In an SEC showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Chambliss announced himself as a top college football star. The Rebels quarterback went 21 of 29, throwing for 353 yards and one touchdown pass. Chambliss' performance would be just enough for the Rebels to secure a 41-35 win.

After that game, Chambliss torched the rest of the Rebels' 2025 schedule. Chambliss finished the year with 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Those are Heisman numbers, and the expectations are just that for the upcoming season.

Can coach Golding's scheme keep Chambliss on this trajectory?

More Things Change

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golding is a defensive-minded coach, however, the coaching moves he made for the Rebels' offense coming into this season were the right decisions.

In order to keep Chambliss comfortable under center, the scheme really needs to stay as close to what it was in 2025. Golding brought in John David Baker to be the offensive coordinator for 2026. Baker is a safe pick due to his history with the program. Baker spent three years on this staff from 2021-2023, during which he was co-offensive coordinator in the 2022-23 season.

Golding knows how important this season is. The Rebels have the talent to make another run to the CFP. That starts with Chambliss being the star of this offense. It will be the most important storyline all season long. Right now, Golding has made all the right moves to give Chambliss a great opportunity to shine in 2026.

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