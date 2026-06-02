Trinidad Chambliss' Latest Comment Speaks Volumes About Ole Miss Coach Pete Golding

The Ole Miss Rebels enter the 2026 season with some interesting expectations.

Are they contenders? Pretenders? Midde-of-the-pack in the SEC? It can be tough to gauge a team that nearly made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship last season and returns its starting quarterback, but simultaneously lost a slew of players in the transfer portal while entering the first full year under a new head coach.

Opinions on how Ole Miss football's 2026 season will go might vary depending on who you ask. But regardless of what fans say, it continues to become clearer that the Rebels made the right choice by making Pete Golding their full-time head coach. Just ask Ole Miss star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Trinidad Chambliss Loves Pete Golding's Approach

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During an interview with On3, Chambliss made it clear that Golding won't be paying any mind to the outside noise that will follow Ole Miss next season. This kind of approach is another reason why it's obvious the Rebels made the right choice making him head coach, though he will certainly have to continue proving them right on the field.

“PG wants to be known as a team-first type of coach," Chambliss told On3. "He doesn’t really care about any of the outside noise, any of the social media stuff, what’s going on at another university or what’s being said in the news or whatever.”

Chambliss certainly had an eventful offseason, as there was speculation over whether or not he would be granted a final year of eligibility. But once his return to the roster was made official, the departure of Kiffin didn't appear to sway Chambliss away from wanting to stay at Ole Miss despite interest from other programs.

The presence of Golding clearly played a role in Chambliss' decision to stay, and that alone should make Ole Miss fans confident about the impact his recruiting lure will have in the future. Getting Chambliss to return to Oxford was far from a guarantee once he was granted eligibility, especially in the NIL era. A number of programs would have been lining up with major offers after watching what he did last season.

But Chambliss will only be in Oxford for one more year. After that, the Golding era will be getting into full swing. The future is exciting for Ole Miss fans if Chambliss' praise of his head coach is any indication.

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