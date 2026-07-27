Why Ole Miss Faces More Pressure Than Any Other New-Look SEC Team

The SEC is going to look a lot different in 2026. Six new programs will welcome new coaches: Jon Sumrall (Florida), Lane Kiffin (LSU), Will Stein (Kentucky), Alex Golesh (Auburn), Ryan Silverfield (Arkansas), and Pete Golding with Ole Miss.

The luxury with Golding is that he was already with the team last season and helped lead the Rebels to a pair of College Football Playoff wins. The Rebels' encore season will be closely monitored.

It's rare for a program to hire a first-time head coach and anticipate a CFP berth. That is exactly the standard in Oxford, and Golding isn't shying away from it.

Ole Miss Has Playoff or Bust Aspirations

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss celebrates a play. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss doesn't want to lose momentum after a tremendous season. Golding is the only new SEC coach who will have the same quarterback in Trinidad Chambliss.

Not only will Golding have a returning quarterback, but he'll have one of the best signal callers in the country. Chambliss is expected to be a Heisman finalist and will be an incredible watch all season. Not to mention, he'll have All-Pro Kewan Lacy in the backfield.

The media thinks highly of Golding's team, as they were picked to finish third in the SEC preseason poll. They were active in the transfer portal, adding quality players on the offensive and defensive ends. There was some expected roster turnover after Lane Kiffin left for LSU, but the key players stayed in Oxford.

The CFP expectations aren't just coming from the media. There is a clear belief that this team can win at a high level, but Chambliss isn't reflecting on last season's success.

"The standard at Ole Miss is winning a national championship, but we can't get too ahead of ourselves," Chambliss said at SEC Media Days. "Last year is last year. That's done with. Nobody cares about what we did and what we accomplished last year. It's a new year. So now we're just looking forward to fall camp and attacking that as hard as we can."

It was last season's success that is building pressure on Ole Miss to do the same in 2026. Sure, the SEC is loaded with talent, and it's never easy to compete at the top of the conference. But with Chambliss and Lacy on offense, and Suntarine Perkins and Will Echoles on defense, anything short of the CFP would be a disappointment.

The Rebels are no longer the hunters. They've become the hunted. How Golding performs as the head coach could be the determining factor for Ole Miss' season.

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