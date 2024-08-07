All-Time Records: How Has Ole Miss Fared Historically Against Its 2024 Opponents?
The Ole Miss Rebels have high hopes this football season, and the setup of their schedule has led many to think this team is talented enough to have a clear path to a College Football Playoff berth.
Ole Miss misses out on facing the Alabama Crimson Tide and the SEC-newcomer Texas Longhorns, and although the Rebels are scheduled to travel to LSU, their game against the vaunted Georgia Bulldogs comes at home.
The Rebels have faced all of the teams on their 2024 schedule in previous seasons, but how have they fared against each team historically? Let's take a look at Ole Miss' overall record against each of the opponents on its docket this season.
(Stats and records come from Winsipedia.com)
Overall record: 0-1
Last meeting: 1924 in Greenville, S.C. -- Furman 7, Ole Miss 2
Overall record: 1-0
Last meeting: 2001 in Oxford, Miss. -- Ole Miss 45, MTSU 17
Overall record: 0-2
Last meeting: 2008 in Winston-Salem, N.C. -- Wake Forest 30, Ole Miss 28
Overall record: 1-0 (win later vacated by NCAA)
Last meeting: 2016 in Oxford, Miss. -- Ole Miss 37, Georgia Southern 27
Overall record: 29-14-1
Last meeting: 2022 in Oxford, Miss. -- Ole Miss 22, Kentucky 19
Overall record: 9-8
Last meeting: 2020 in Oxford, Miss. -- Ole Miss 59, South Carolina 42
Overall record: 42-65-4
Last meeting: 2023 in Oxford, Miss. -- Ole Miss 55, LSU 49
Overall record: 1-0
Last meeting: 1999 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. -- Ole Miss 27, Oklahoma 25
Overall record: 30-38-1
Last meeting: 2023 in Oxford, Miss. -- Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20
Overall record: 12-33-1
Last meeting: 2023 in Athens, Ga. -- Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17
Last Ole Miss win: 2016 (later vacated by NCAA), 1996
Overall record: 12-12-1
Last meeting: 2020 in Oxford, Miss. -- Florida 51, Ole Miss 35
Last Ole Miss win: 2008
Overall record: 65-47-6
Last meeting: 2023 in Starkville, Miss. -- Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7