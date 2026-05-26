An In-Depth Look At Revamped Florida Team Ole Miss Will Play Next Season

The Ole Miss Rebels are taking on Florida in Week 4 and will be tested by a new and improved Gator squad.

The last time these two times these teams have met their games have been nothing short of dramatic master pieces. In 2024 Florida got the upper hand and ruined the Rebels playoff hopes in Gainesville.

In 2025 with talks of Florida taking Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin at the time, The Rebels got their revenge and beat the Gators 34-24 in a crucial part of the season.

This years game will have a lot to live up to and will feature a lot of new faces for the Gators.

Strengths for the Gators

Florida running back Jadan Baugh runs in for a touch down during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They will be led by new head coach Jon Sumrall, new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, and new defensive coordinator Brad White.

In addition to a brand-new coaching staff, Florida is also bringing in a lot of talent from the transfer portal.

They added three new offensive additions who all have played for Faulkner at Georgia Tech.

Quarterback Aaron Philo, wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., and tight end Luke Harping were all former Yellow Jackets.

Singleton played two seasons for Georgia Tech in 2023 and 2024. He finished with 700 yards each season and had nine touchdowns across both seasons. He went to play for Auburn in 2025 and under a new head coach, he had much less production.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. scores a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Singleton is clearly much more comfortable and used more in Faulkner's offense.

This will definitely be a strength for Florida this upcoming season because they will have three key position players running an offense they are already familiar with.

Weaknesses for the Gators

A new coach and transfer additions can also play as a weakness for the Gators. John Sumrall runs a 3-4 defense. Last year, the Gators ran a 4-2-5 defense. The Gators retained 30 of their defensive players from last year, and all of them will have to get used to a new defensive scheme.

This could be a factor because they play the Rebels early in the season and may still be getting accustomed to their new defensive style.

This will also be the third time the Rebels have seen Sumrall’s defense in two years. They saw it once in the regular season and again in the playoffs last year. This Ole Miss offense is very familiar with the type of defense Sumrall runs.

Another factor that will play in this game will be a new offensive line for the Gators. After they lost two lineman to the NFL, Florida added Eagan Boyer from Penn State, Harrison Moore from Georgia Tech, and Emeka Ugorji from the University of Stanford.

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Eagan Boyer against the Boise State Broncos | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All of these are solid linemen, but none of them have played a snap of SEC football and will have to adjust to the level of talent an SEC defense has.

The Ole Miss-Florida game will be a huge turning point in the season for both teams. If Ole Miss loses, they could be in playoff trouble because their season will only get harder. If the Gators steal this game, it would be a huge step in the right direction for a program that is trying to get back to playoff contention.

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