The Looming Threat That Lies on Ole Miss' 2026 Football Schedule

The Rebels have a very tough schedule in 2026.

One of their most underrated matchups comes in week four when Ole Miss heads to Gainesville to play Florida. The Rebels will be playing in a hostile environment and will have a lot of emotion from the game they played a week prior against LSU.

New Leadership

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall speaks after spring practice | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators will be playing under their new head coach, Jon Sumrall who has played against Ole Miss's defensive scheme before. Last year, he went against Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding’s defense twice while coaching at Tulane. Sumrall, who is a more defensive-minded coach, watched his offense score only 20 points against the Rebels in two games last year.

However, Sumrall is in a new world this year. He will be coaching SEC talent, and this game will mark his third time seeing the same Rebels defense.

Big Transfer Class

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo passes during the second half of the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators' offense also made some major additions in the transfer portal this offseason. They added one of the top-rated quarterbacks in Aaron Philo, who followed his offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, from Georgia Tech to Gainesville.

In addition, the Gators also got five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and Wide Receiver Eric Singleton Jr. The former Auburn Tiger wideout was ranked the ninth-best receiver in this year's portal class.

The Rebels are going against a revamped Florida team with a lot of newcomers, including a quarterback who is playing in an offensive scheme he is already comfortable with and a dangerous target to throw to.

LSU Aftermath

Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. works on drills during UF spring practice | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These factors all play a huge part in why Florida is a big threat to the Rebels however, the biggest threat to the Rebels is when they are playing the Gators.

The Rebels play LSU a week before in Oxford. That game will carry a lot of emotion for Ole Miss. If they lose that game, it is very possible that they could go into Florida the next week with poor spirits after losing such a big game. One loss to LSU could lead to multiple more for Ole Miss.

If the Rebels win the game against LSU, their chances of beating Florida are significantly higher. They could also overlook the Gators because they just beat a huge rival.

No matter what happens against LSU, the Rebels will need to be able to control their emotions, or they could be upset by a Florida team that is trying to bring Gator football back.

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