The Ole Miss Rebels are set to return multiple starters from their 2025 offensive line group, and there is a strong argument that the Rebels have the best offensive line room in the SEC entering 2026.

The Rebels bring back key offensive linemen, including center Brycen Sanders and guards Patrick Kutas and Delano Townsend.

The offensive line unit was a focal point of the Ole Miss offense as the Rebels made a deep playoff run in 2025.

With the additions of Carius Curne from LSU and Tommy Kinsler IV from Miami, expect this offensive line unit to take a significant leap in 2026.

No. 5 - Missouri Tigers

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Tristan Wilson (73) lines up against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Missouri Tigers have revamped their offense heading into the 2026 season.

With the additions of former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Cayden Lee, head coach Eli Drinkwitz also returns several key offensive linemen heading into the 2026 season.

The Tigers return All-SEC left tackle Cayden Green while also bringing back veteran depth, including Connor Tollison and Dominick Giudice.

With a new high-powered offense and a strong offensive line unit, the Missouri Tigers could be a legitimate sleeper in the SEC in 2026.

No. 4 - LSU Tigers

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) lines up against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive lineman Jayden Madkins (90) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With the addition of head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., the Tigers underwent significant offseason changes in the offensive line group.

The Tigers went all in on star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton from the University of Colorado. Seaton was the No. 4-rated player in the transfer portal and is expected to help fill the void left by Carius Curne after his transfer to Ole Miss.

LSU also returns key contributors in Weston Davis and Braelin Moore, both of whom were significant parts of the 2025 offensive line rotation.

The Tigers hope the new additions and returning players can mesh quickly in 2026, especially after struggling in the run game the previous season.

No. 3- Florida Gators

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators center Jake Slaughter (66) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Much like the Missouri Tigers, the Florida Gators have revamped their offense heading into 2026. With quarterback DJ Lagway transferring to Baylor, Florida’s offensive system, including the offensive line will look very different.

The Gators brought in a plethora of transfers, with the main issue not being talent, but rather focusing on whether the offensive line can gel and develop chemistry throughout the offseason.

The Gators have one of the best running backs in Jadan Baugh, who will try to find success with almost an entirely new offensive line.

No. 2 - Texas Longhorns

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trevor Goosby is one of the best left tackles in the country heading into the 2026 season.

Goosby leads a talented and deep offensive line unit in 2026. The group is headlined by Trevor Goosby, Connor Robertson, Brandon Baker, and Dylan Sikorski, and are poised to anchor a Texas roster with legitimate national championship aspirations.

The Texas offensive line was inconsistent in 2025, with Arch Manning taking frequent sacks, the Longhorns are looking to correct that heading into 2026.

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs offense lines up against the Mississippi Rebels defense in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have seemingly fielded an elite offensive line year after year, a product of their consistent recruiting success up front and the strong development system Kirby Smart and his staff have built.

The Bulldogs replaced two starters on the offensive line; Drew Bobo, Earnest Greene, Donnie Glover, and Juan Gaston are all back for another season.

Drew Bobo is the vocal leader and anchor of Georgia’s offensive line, and the veteran center brings both talent and valuable experience in Kirby Smart’s system.

The Georgia Bulldogs will need improvement from their offensive line group in 2026 if they want to make a deep College Football Playoff run.

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