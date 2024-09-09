Another Blowout? Ole Miss Heavily Favored at Wake Forest in Week 3
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels have been one of the hottest teams in the country to start the 2024 season, but things get a little tougher when they travel to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest on Saturday.
The Rebels (2-0) have outscored their first two opponents (Furman and Middle Tennessee) by a combined total of 128-3, but the Demon Deacons will be Ole Miss’ first Power Four test of the young campaign, and it comes on the road. Still, the Rebels appear to be the better team on paper, but how does Vegas see this Week 3 showdown playing out?
According to the current odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Ole Miss is a 23.5-point favorite at Wake Forest this week after being favored by (and covering) spreads of over 40 points the last two weeks. Wake is currently 1-1 on the year after taking down North Carolina A&T in Week 1 and dropping a 31-30 game to Virginia last Saturday.
History is on the side of the Demon Deacons in this matchup, however. The Rebels are 0-2 all-time against Wake Forest in football with both losses coming in the early 2000s.
If Ole Miss can buck this historical trend and take down Wake this week, it would be set up nicely to go undefeated in non-conference play this season. The Rebels will welcome Georgia Southern to Oxford next week before opening up SEC play against Kentucky to close out September.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Wake Forest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on The CW.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.