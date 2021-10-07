Arkansas Defensive Players To Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 6

The Razorbacks bring one of the best pass defenses in the nation to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium

Following a disappointing loss to Alabama over the weekend, the Ole Miss Rebels return home looking to get back on track against a formidable Arkansas Razorback team.

The Razorbacks finished last season at 3-7 under head coach Sam Pittman, but are off to an impressive 4-1 start in 2021, thanks in large part to a stingy defensive unit.

Arkansas’s defense last season allowed an unimpressive 452 yards and 35 points per game, however, the team has returned a wealth of experience for defensive coordinator Barry Odom, including 10 of 11 starters.

As a result, the Razorbacks now rank 31st in the country in scoring defense (19 ppg), 10th in total defense (282.2 ypg), and No. 2 in the nation in pass defense, giving up just 129.8 yards per contest.

Where the defense has been vulnerable this season is defending the run, where they rank 84th in the country, and give up 153 yards per game.

Can Ole Miss take advantage of the Razorbacks' weakness?

Now, onto the Arkansas Razorbacks defense:

LB Bumper Pool

The linebacker duo of Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool has been a consistent tandem in the Razorbacks defense. This season, Pool leads the Razorbacks in tackles with 49 total stops, averaging 9.8 per game, and has three tackles for loss.

S Jalen Catalon

The young redshirt sophomore safety showed glimpses of greatness this past season, putting up 99 tackles, three interceptions, and seven passes defended.

Catalon earned second-team All-SEC honors, yet has expressed that he still has room for improvement, "I think for me it’s being more consistent and being more vocal.”

This season, he has taken a leap forward and has become one of the best defensive backs in the entire country. Zach Calzada will need to know where Catalon is at all times.

LB Grant Morgan

The other part of the excellent Arkansas linebacker group, Grant Morgan is a heavy hitter for the Razorbacks defense. So far this season, Morgan has accumulated 37 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and .5 sacks.

DE Tre Williams

The leader of the Arkansas defensive front, Tre Williams has a team-high two sacks through the first five games of the season and has also totaled 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks

