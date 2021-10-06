Former Rebel Dexter McCluster To Receive Special Honor

The former Ole Miss great is earning some much-deserved recognition for his brilliant career.

Dexter McCluster, one of the most electric playmakers in Ole Miss Football history, will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame later in the spring at AT&T Stadium. McCluster will be joining six other individuals who had standout performances at the illustrious bowl game.

McCluster will join former quarterback Eagle Day and coach Houston Nutt as the only three Ole Miss Rebels to be inducted into the hall of fame.

What got McCluster a spot in the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame? McCluster joins Doak Walker as the only two offensive players to earn Cotton Bowl MVP honors two years in a row. In his two games in the Cotton Bowl, he put up a combined 281 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and he also caught 11 passes for 128 yards to top it off.

McCluster was the spark that helped the Rebels take down Texas Tech 47-34 in 2009, the last bowl game played in Cotton Bowl Stadium. And once again in 2010 verses Oklahoma State winning 21-7 in the first Cotton Bowl to be played in the new AT&T Stadium.

On top of his postseason heroism and awards, McCluster offers one of the more impressive offensive resumes in College Football history. He finished his career second on the school’s all-purpose yards list with 4,089. He only trails Deuce McAllister on the list who gained a total of 4,889 yards. He also ranks ninth on the Rebels' all-time rushing list with 1,955 yards.

McCluster’s senior season at Ole Miss was unforgettable. He ran for 1,169 yards and eight touchdowns, which also happened to be the second-highest rushing total in program history. He earned third-team All-American honors thanks to that stat line and became the only player in SEC history with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards.

After a successful college career, McCluster was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent seven years in the league going from Kansas City to the Tennessee Titans, and finally the San Diego Chargers in 2016.

McCluster will be a part of the ceremony at AT&T Stadium next spring, the exact date will be announced later. He will join Arkansas guard and Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, Kansas State quarterback Johnathan Beasley, Notre Dame split end, Thom Gatewood, Texas defensive end Cory Redding, Boston College linebacker Bill Romanowski, and Kansas State head coach Bill Synder as the honorees of the twelfth class to be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame.

