Behind Enemy Sidelines: Breakout Players and Bubble vs. Non-Bubble Sports Returns

Nate Gabler

Welcome to the newest feature from The Grove Report – Behind Enemy Sidelines.

Each week, Nate Gabler of The Grove Report is going to be joined by Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner for a collaborative video show targeting all Mississippians.

Earlier this month in our third episode, we talked discussed fall football contingency plans, our projected SEC finish and the flimsiness of commitments in the virtual age. 

This week in our fourth episode, Joel and Nate discuss Ole Miss and Mississippi State breakout players, a potential 10 game schedule for the SEC and more specific updates from Starkville and Oxford. It's worth noting that this was recorded before the release of the SEC 10 game schedule news, but we talked about that possibility regardless.

See above for the full video or below for a podcast link:

