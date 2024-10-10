Biggest Game in Lane Kiffin's Career Coming vs. LSU | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels facing the LSU Tigers in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night in a game that means more than any game Lane Kiffin has been a head coach for so far. It is a Top 15 matchup between two hated rivals in primetime on ABC in one of the nation's iconic venues in Tiger Stadium…Oh and did I mention the loser is likely out of the playoff? We talk about LSU with Matt Moscona of Locked On LSU to learn more about the Rebels and the Tigers.
We hit the major storylines of this game on both teams as the LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly are coming off a bye week and getting ready for Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels. We discuss the players to watch on both sides and the health of Tre Harris (potentially the best wide receiver in the country) and two of the better passing offenses in the country led by Dart and Garrett Nussmeier.
In our final segment of the day, we look at how both teams can get the most important victory in a matchup in this rivalry since the 1960s. We do final score predictions and final thoughts on a massive football game.
Remember Saturdays Game vs LSU is a Wear Red game
