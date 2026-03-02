Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Tupelo (Miss.) three-star running back Kylan Bobo continus navigating a busy offseason in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebela quickly piquing his interest.

Bobo checks in as a Top-50 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs fighting for his commitment this offseason.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder out of the Magnolia State has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Minnesota Gophers, Colorado Buffaloes, and Purdue Boilermakers, among several others.

Bobo is coming off of a strong junior campaign where new interest has quickly come his way with Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide coming on strong after hosting him on for the program's Junior Day in January.

But Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have quickly piqued his interest with the hometown program among the early leaders in his process.

Courtesy of Kylan Bobo on X.

Ole Miss is casting a wide net at the running back position with Bobo among a myriad of targets on the board for the Rebels - a list that includes one of the fastest-rising prospects in America with Myson Johnson-Cook eyeing the Mississippi program.

The East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star running back has Golding's Ole Miss Rebels firmly on his radar with a visit locked in for this offseason.

Johnson-Cook, the No. 3 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment following a strong junior campaign where he's operated as an elite two-way weapon.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Missouri Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, across his prep career.

Courtesy of Myson Johnson-Cook via Instagram.

"Intriguing multi-positional prospect who could play running back or linebacker in the long run. Largely played the former as a sophomore in a breakout campaign that featured 900-plus yards and 14 TDs on 10.4 yards per carry for a perennial TXHSFB power," 247Sports wrote.

"Straight-line hole puncher with acceleration and top-end speed verified by exceptional 100-meter times, especially for a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder.

