Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Bo Nix Opens Up About Contact With Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin

    The Auburn transfer spoke about his experience in the portal on Friday.
    Author:

    As Ole Miss seeks its quarterback for the 2022 season, one transfer option from the SEC West has gained some steam on social media in recent days.

    Bo Nix, a graduate transfer from Auburn who entered the portal earlier this month, is looking for a new home for next fall, and he stated on The Next Round on Friday that he has been in contact with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin along with other coaches from around the country.

    "I have not spoken on the phone with Coach Kiffin," Nix said. "I have texted him, but they're in the middle of Sugar Bowl practice, so he's pretty busy. He's obviously trying on his end, but he's trying to win a game too and give Matt Corral his best chance to finish his season. They're trying to get to 11 wins themselves."

    Nix released on social media earlier this month that he was leaving Auburn as a graduate transfer. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

    Recommended for You

    "I've spoken to a bunch of different coaches on the phone or text message," Nix said, "and [Kiffin is] obviously not the only one, but I believe I'm in a situation that when team's need I quarterback, I'd like to believe I could be that guy for them."

    Ole Miss has also been tied to other quarterbacks in the transfer portal as well, including Dillon Gabriel who recently committed to UCLA and Cam Ward out of Incarnate Word.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    Mississippi Rebels linebacker Lakia Henry (1) chases Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) late in the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Bo Nix Opens Up About Contact With Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17231366
    Football

    Ole Miss' Kiffin in Running For Two Postseason Awards

    Dec 16, 2021
    IMG_1141
    Basketball

    Ole Miss Men's Hoops Beats Middle Tennessee 62-52 in The Pavilion

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17107682
    Football

    Ole Miss Lands Ladarius Tennison out of Transfer Portal

    Dec 15, 2021
    Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the second half against Kentucky at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY
    Football

    Lane Kiffin Talks Recruiting Class, Transfer Portal in Wednesday Press Conference

    Dec 15, 2021
    Jaron Willis
    Recruiting

    SI99's Jaron Willis Signs With Ole Miss

    Dec 15, 2021
    54313805-2023-4D27-A841-0D37FE7A4382
    Recruiting

    Virginia Athlete Tyler Banks Chooses Ole Miss on Early Signing Day

    Dec 15, 2021
    Cam East
    Recruiting

    Cam East, Former Miss. State Commit, Signs with Ole Miss

    Dec 15, 2021