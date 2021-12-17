Bo Nix Opens Up About Contact With Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin

The Auburn transfer spoke about his experience in the portal on Friday.

As Ole Miss seeks its quarterback for the 2022 season, one transfer option from the SEC West has gained some steam on social media in recent days.

Bo Nix, a graduate transfer from Auburn who entered the portal earlier this month, is looking for a new home for next fall, and he stated on The Next Round on Friday that he has been in contact with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin along with other coaches from around the country.

"I have not spoken on the phone with Coach Kiffin," Nix said. "I have texted him, but they're in the middle of Sugar Bowl practice, so he's pretty busy. He's obviously trying on his end, but he's trying to win a game too and give Matt Corral his best chance to finish his season. They're trying to get to 11 wins themselves."

Nix released on social media earlier this month that he was leaving Auburn as a graduate transfer. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

"I've spoken to a bunch of different coaches on the phone or text message," Nix said, "and [Kiffin is] obviously not the only one, but I believe I'm in a situation that when team's need I quarterback, I'd like to believe I could be that guy for them."

Ole Miss has also been tied to other quarterbacks in the transfer portal as well, including Dillon Gabriel who recently committed to UCLA and Cam Ward out of Incarnate Word.

