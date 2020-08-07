The Grove Report
BREAKING: Ole Miss Adds Kentucky and South Carolina to 2020 Football Schedule

Nate Gabler

The Southeastern Conference is yet to release dates of the newly revamped slate of games for the 2020 football season, but on Friday afternoon they did announce the two additional schools each SEC opponent will be adding.

In addition to their prior schedule that included the standard SEC West teams plus Vanderbilt and Florida, Ole Miss will be adding games at Kentucky and home for South Carolina for the upcoming fall season.

“It’s exciting to see our league take another step toward finalizing the schedule, and I’m grateful that our players and fans will have the opportunity to experience these additional matchups with South Carolina and Kentucky along with our other eight opponents,” said Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. “As planning continues toward a 2020 season, we will continue to keep the safety and well-being of all those involved at the forefront of our discussions.”

The league is expected to announce the full season schedule, including dates of each game, early next week. 

Ole Miss last played Kentucky on the road in 2017 and most recently played South Carolina in a 2018 meeting in Oxford. Ole Miss won that Kentucky game by a field goal and lost by four in a shootout at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2018 to the Gamecocks. 

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

While the league did not announce locations of these two additional games, it can be presumed the location will be flipped from the prior most recent meeting, meaning the Rebels will presumably travel to South Carolina and host Kentucky. Those details will be confirmed with the full release from the conference in coming days. 

Full Rebel 10 Games (in no particular order):

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • LSU
  • Mississippi State 
  • Texas A&M
  • Florida
  • Kentucky 
  • South Carolina
  • Vanderbilt

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
dclayton2
dclayton2

Honestly.... not bad!

