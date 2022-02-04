Bryan Harsin's Future 'In Doubt' at Auburn

The Tigers' head coach is feeling the heat after a raft of staff and player departures was followed with allegations that players "were treated like dogs" under his leadership.

Who says the coaching carousel ever stops?

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has felt a ramp-up in pressure over the last 24 hours on The Plains, and players who competed under him are beginning to sound off.

A flurry of players and staffers have departed in recent weeks, including quarterback Bo Nix. J.J. Pegues and Ladarius Tennison also left Auburn via the transfer portal and signed with Ole Miss.

Now, we may know part of the reason why.

According to a story published by 247Sports, Auburn players state they were "treated like dogs" in Harsin's first year at Auburn.

"I chose to leave Auburn because we got treated like we wasn't good enough, and like dogs," defensive tackle Lee Hunter, who transferred to UCF to play for former AU coach Gus Malzahn, posted on his personal Instagram on Friday morning. "I love you Auburn nation. Coach Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person."

His post on Instagram was liked by numerous current and former Auburn players, including the aforementioned Tennison who transferred to Ole Miss.

Harsin responded to the chatter Friday morning, to ESPN.

"I want this thing to work, and I've told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I'm not planning on going anywhere,” he said. "Any attack on my character is bulls---."

Auburn went 6-7 in Harsin's first year on The Plains, but they did hand Ole Miss one of its two regular season losses on the year. Quarterback Bo Nix was injured against Mississippi State and lost for the remainder of the season. Nix has since transferred to Oregon for his final season of eligibility.

Despite some backlash over the last two days, Harsin has also garnered public support from some staffers and even his wife.

A source still around the Auburn team told Sports Illustrated Friday that the social media buzz is more 'rat poison' than valid.

If Auburn eventually moves on from Harsin, it will be scrambling to find a head coach after National Signing Day in February after dozens of programs changed leadership during or following the 2021 season.

Ole Miss and Auburn are scheduled to play in Oxford on Oct. 15 this upcoming season.

