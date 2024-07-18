Can Ole Miss Exceed Its Projected 2024 Win Total? CFB Analysts Weigh In
SEC Media Days has come and gone for the Ole Miss Rebels, and all eyes now shift to their upcoming 2024 schedule.
Ole Miss is a favorite to reach the new 12-team College Football Playoff, but just how good can this team be when the season comes to a close? FanDuel Sportsbook has set the Rebels' win total at 9.5 for the upcoming campaign, but which bet is smarter: the over or the under?
That was a topic on a segment of College Football Live this week as analysts Greg McElroy and Ben Watson took the over or under for win totals among individual SEC teams. Ole Miss came up in the discussion, and both men are buying the preseason hype in Oxford.
"I'll take the over here. I actually think Ole Miss is probably a 10-2 football team," McElroy said. "With what they've added defensively along the line of scrimmage, I think they're more well-equipped to handle the circumstances and challenges of this league.
"I think their schedule is sneaky tough, but the non-conference is a laugher. Anything less than 4-0 would be a huge surprise."
McElroy pointed out that some of Ole Miss' conference games may not look too daunting on paper, but traveling to LSU, South Carolina and Florida while hosting Georgia is no laughing matter. Still, he seems to like their odds to exceed nine wins this season.
Watson echoed that sentiment, believing Ole Miss is in prime position to capitalize not only on the new CFP model, but a division-less SEC.
"If they manage expectations like we talked about before, I think this team can do what it did last year," Watson said. "I look at that Georgia game at home, and say that's probably the only game right now, without knowing anything that's going to happen throughout the season, where I would say they wouldn't be favored.
"I think this team is ready, and I think this is the right time for this team to make the move in the SEC."
The Rebels received plenty of hype during the week at media days in Dallas, but the games will have to speak for themselves if they hope to make a statement in 2024. Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.