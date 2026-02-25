Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns Among Top Schools for Elite WR

Rosharon (Tex.) Almeta Crawford four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley has narrowed his focus to six schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels battling at the top for the Lone Star State pass-catcher.

Mosley checks in as a Top-20 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff battling multiple heavy-hitters involved in his process as he enters a critical offseason stretch.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of Texas has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among several others, as his fast rise continues on the recruiting scene.

The Ole Miss Rebels added to his growing list of scholarships after wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington made his way to Texas last month for an in-person meeting with Mosley.

Since then, Ole Miss has piqued Mosley's interest with the Texas wideout now locking in an official visit with Golding and the Rebels for June as he eyes a multi-day stay in Oxford.

NEW: Fort Bend Crawford Top247 WR Alvin Mosley has narrowed his list of 30 offers down to a top six



Mosley caught up with @247Sports to break down why each school made the cut



(FREE)🔗: https://t.co/nnyuXxpTQb pic.twitter.com/Yyuh1AcOk9 — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) February 25, 2026

Mosley will be in the Magnolia State from June 5-7 for an official visit as the Ole Miss coaching staff look to roll out the red carpet for a priority wideout.

Now, Mosley has locked in his six finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the Tennessee Volunteers, SMU Mustangs, Texas Longhorns, Houston Cougars, and TCU Horned Frogs.

It'll be Ole Miss and Tennessee looking to lure Mosley out of the Lone Star State with four of his six finalists holding Texas ties in pursuit of the coveted wideout.

Across the 2025 season, Mosley had just 21 catches for 190 yards but he scored on seven of those receptions with his explosive ability on full display as coaches continue salivating at the potential he attains.

For Ole Miss, the program continues taking strides in the right direction on the recruiting scene under Golding's leadership as the Rebels look to carry the momentum under new decision-makers.

Now, Mosley has trimmed his list with Ole Miss making the cut amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with an official locked in for June 5.

